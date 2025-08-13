Listen to Article

LuggageToShip.com, a global mobility platform powered by PayToMe.co, has launched the world’s first all-in-one AI-powered SaaS marketplace for shipping and storage. By partnering with leading carriers like FedEx®, DHL®, UPS®, and USPS®, the platform allows users to compare, book, and track shipments worldwide in minutes. Designed for travelers, students, families, and businesses, LuggageToShip.com offers a seamless solution for moving luggage, boxes, sports gear, and relocation items across borders.

LuggageToShip.com Launches AI-Powered Global Mobility Marketplace — Partnering with the World’s Leading Carriers

Like Expedia for booking and Uber for moving — compare, book, and track shipments worldwide in minutes.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LuggageToShip.com, an award-winning partner-backed global mobility platform powered by PayToMe.co, today announced the launch of the world’s first all-in-one AI-powered SaaS marketplace for shipping and storage — seamlessly integrating trusted carriers like FedEx®, DHL®, UPS®, and USPS® into the travel experience.

Much like Expedia transformed booking and Uber redefined on-demand transport, LuggageToShip.com enables travelers, students, families, and businesses to compare, book, and manage shipments worldwide in minutes — without handling a single bag. The platform covers luggage, boxes, sports gear, relocation shipments, and more, combining carrier-neutral choice with AI-driven optimization.

Why Now — A Market Ready for Disruption

Global travel is surging, international student enrollment is at record highs, and remote work is fueling cross-border mobility. Yet shipping belongings remains slow, costly, and fragmented. While major carriers like FedEx®, DHL®, UPS®, and USPS® provide exceptional delivery services, no unified marketplace has existed to compare real-time rates, optimize routing, handle customs, and integrate both short-term storage and door-to-door delivery — until now.

Platform Highlights

AI Rate Engine – Real-time comparison, smart routing, and packaging optimization across multiple carriers.

– Real-time comparison, smart routing, and packaging optimization across multiple carriers. Global Carrier Network – FedEx®, DHL®, UPS®, USPS®, and expanding partnerships with regional and international operators.

– FedEx®, DHL®, UPS®, USPS®, and expanding partnerships with regional and international operators. End-to-End Use Cases – Luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, relocation goods, and enterprise logistics.

– Luggage, boxes, golf clubs, skis, relocation goods, and enterprise logistics. White-Label API – Integration for travel agencies, universities, relocation services, and e-commerce platforms.

– Integration for travel agencies, universities, relocation services, and e-commerce platforms. Storage + Shipping – Combine warehousing with direct delivery for complete flexibility.

Powered by PayToMe.co — The AI Fintech Backbone

The platform is powered by PayToMe.co, an award-winning AI-native fintech recognized as a Semi-Finalist in Pepperdine’s Most Fundable Companies® 2025, a selected AWS Strategic Partner, a member of NVIDIA Inception’s top 1% of AI startups, and a trusted partner of Plaid, Stripe, and IBM Partner Plus.

PayToMe.co’s embedded finance infrastructure delivers secure payments, text-to-pay, multi-currency settlements in 220+ countries, AI-driven invoicing, fraud prevention, and real-time financial reporting. This deep fintech integration transforms LuggageToShip.com from a shipping platform into a full-service commerce enabler.

Why LuggageToShip.com Stands Out

Unlike single-carrier solutions, LuggageToShip.com operates as an unbiased logistics marketplace, ensuring users consistently get the best rates and fastest delivery options. Its AI-powered learning system analyzes millions of data points to predict delays, optimize carrier selection, and reduce costs — just as Uber’s algorithm matches riders and drivers for efficiency.

Beyond Travel — A Universal Mobility Solution

Students – Ship belongings to dorms without paying airline baggage fees.

– Ship belongings to dorms without paying airline baggage fees. Families – Relocate domestically or internationally with ease.

– Relocate domestically or internationally with ease. Sports Travelers – Send golf clubs, skis, or surfboards without hauling them.

– Send golf clubs, skis, or surfboards without hauling them. Businesses – Manage event or corporate logistics from one dashboard.

Strategic Growth & Partnerships

In addition to its global carrier alliances, LuggageToShip.com is expanding partnerships with travel platforms, universities, and relocation companies, giving customers the ability to add ‘Ship My Belongings’ at checkout when booking flights or hotels.

“We’re reimagining travel — not just moving people, but moving their lives,” said Mike Ulker, CEO and Founder of LuggageToShip.com. “By combining AI logistics intelligence with embedded fintech, we’ve made global mobility as easy as booking a hotel room.”

The next generation of travel and logistics is frictionless, AI-powered, and platform-driven. Travelers, students, businesses, and partners can experience the future of global mobility today at www.LuggageToShip.com.

