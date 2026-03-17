After the Oscars on Sunday, we can expect a surge of people both in theaters and visiting the beautiful and emblematic settings featured in the films. Here are a few of the 2026 Oscar-winning films, where they were filmed, and some of the areas’ best tourist attractions.

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

The series of non-specific settings used in One Battle After Another involved production manager Florencia Martin travelling to more than 25 cities in California and Texas, including Sacramento and Humboldt County. Famously known as the “city of trees”, Sacramento includes lush urban forests, river parkways, and protected wildlife preserves. Humboldt is also a natural wonder, offering coastal dunes, ancient redwood forests, and iconic species like the Roosevelt Elk and Humboldt Marten.

Best Actor: Sinners

A first Oscar nomination – and now a first win for Michael B. Jordan. Though the film takes place in the Mississippi Delta in 1932, it was filmed in nearby Louisiana. The wildlife in this area includes the Atchafalaya Basin, which is the largest river swamp in the U.S. The humid, subtropical climate supports over 1 million wild American alligators and other unique creatures, such as the alligator gar, one of North America’s largest freshwater fish.

Best Actress: Hamnet

The movie was filmed in the British countryside, using the lush landscapes of Herefordshire to recreate England in the late 1580s, and transforming medieval farmhouses and towns along the Welsh border into Shakespearean-era film sets. With nature and natural elements as a central focus of the film and location, the area sports cider orchards, ancient hedgerows, and wildflower meadows.

Best International Feature: Sentimental Value

The Norwegian capital, Oslo, was the location for filming the now award-winning international film. The area includes Nordmarka Forest, Akerselva River, and the Oslofjord, which is perfect for kayaking, island hopping, and fjorside saunas. The local wildlife features roe deer, red foxes, beavers, and over 200 species of birds.

Best Costume Design: Frankenstein

The team travelled from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Wiltshire to create late 18th-century Europe. Edinburgh, for example, includes the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh and the Water of Leith Walkway, which is a twelve-mile hidden path following the river through the heart of the city.

Though Glasgow is known for being more industrial, it also features the River Clyde and hidden “fossil forests”, which feature fossilized tree stumps that are over 300 million years old. Finally, Wiltshire features ancient woodlands, rare chalk streams, and Cotswold Water Park, which contains over 150 lakes created by gravel extraction.