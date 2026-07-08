If you’re looking for a location that looks like a giant optical illusion, you have to see The Wave. Located in the desert of northern Arizona, near the border with Utah, this spot is absolutely mesmerizing in person. Specifically, you will find it tucked away inside the Paria Canyon-Vermilion Cliffs Wilderness.

Photos of The Wave do not even resemble the actual location of this geological wonder. The sandstone forms smooth troughs with perfect stripes in red, orange, and yellow. One of the most visually striking spots in the entire country, The Wave appears in numerous photographs. However, to see it in person will require some luck and planning.

Sand Dunes Turned To Stone

The formation of The Wave took approximately 190 million years. During the Jurassic period, the area was a desert filled with giant sand dunes.

Over time, due to environmental changes, the sand dunes were compacted by water and minerals into solid Navajo Sandstone. The red-orange color of the sandstone is due to rust (iron oxide), which naturally formed in the sand over hundreds of millions of years.

Additionally, due to the rains that fell on this area over time, the solid stone began to break down into channels. Finally, these sand dunes began to erode naturally over time, creating the smooth, striking sandstone seen at The Wave.

Protecting A Fragile Masterpiece

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Despite its natural stone elements, The Wave is an incredibly fragile spot. The thin ridges that make up the sandstone could easily snap if people walked on them.

The Bureau of Land Management strictly regulates the area and allows only 64 visitors per day to see The Wave. This total is split into two drawings: 48 people are selected in advance through the Recreation.gov Advanced Lottery, and 16 people (or 4 permits) win through the daily virtual lottery. Thousands of people apply every day, so actually winning a permit feels like hitting the jackpot.

Navigating The Open Desert

If you win the lottery to visit The Wave, your journey to the spot will be an adventure in and of itself. There are no roads to The Wave. Additionally, there is no trail to follow to the spot.

The hike to The Wave is just over six miles round trip. The hike takes you through the open desert to deep sand and slick rock formations. A map is provided with the location of several landmarks in the area. Visitors must navigate to the spot using a compass or GPS location tracking systems. It is extremely hot in this area in the summer, so the best time to visit is spring or fall.

The Wave is an excellent example of how deep time shapes the Earth into the natural wonders we see today.