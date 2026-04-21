For football fans, the NFL entry draft is one of the biggest spectacles in the offseason, if not the biggest. Teams are looking to the future of the franchise, and it all starts in April when up to 260 college prospects get the call to the big leagues.

In previous years, the NFL draft was held in major cities, such as Chicago, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas. However, this year and last year have focused on small markets, with the 2025 draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and this year’s in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For non-football fans, these “small markets” have a strong passion for the game. These are two of football’s most historic cities.

In Pittsburgh, the draft will highlight more than the NFL’s future stars. The steel town’s iconic bridges and rivers will serve as the event’s anatomy, connecting fans with football and the city’s history.

The Bridges: Pittsburgh’s Soul

Pittsburgh is the City of Bridges for a reason, with 446 bridges connecting its historically diverse neighborhoods. These connectors are the city’s soul that turned the old steel town into what it is today. Let’s look deeper into where the draft will be held and how these bridges will play a vital role in getting people to where they need to go.

Firstly, Pittsburgh will host a split campus for the event. The Draft Theater and Main Stage will be in Pittsburgh’s North Shore on each side of Acrisure Stadium, formerly Heinz Field, but if you ask locals, they’ll ask, “What’s Acrisure Stadium?” Across the river, we will get to those shortly, is the second location of the two-site Draft campus.

However, this isn’t just the “second site,” it’s another piece of Pittsburgh pride: Point State Park, or simply just “The Point.” This is where fans from across the nation will gather for the Draft Fan Experience. Getting from the main Draft area to the Fan Experience area, visitors will walk across the iconic Clemente Bridge. Don’t worry, though, because the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic, something that Pittsburgh Pirate fans are all too familiar with. Crossing this bridge isn’t just a walk to different Draft areas; it’s an opportunity to soak in the underrated beauty of Pittsburgh.

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The Three Rivers: Pittsburgh’s Foundation

Flowing beneath Pittsburgh’s bridges, making The Point what it is, are the city’s three rivers. The Alleghany, the Monongahela, and the Ohio. At The Point is where these three rivers all merge. At one point, these rivers were more than bodies of water. They served as the bloodline of Pittsburgh’s industrial boom, providing shipping and transportation. These days, they remain a critical part of Pittsburgh’s identity, culture, and economy.

For the NFL draft, they will still serve as a form of transportation. The city’s historic Gateway Clipper Fleet will transport visitors between Draft sites.

“The layout of the 2026 NFL Draft campus is intentionally designed to celebrate Pittsburgh’s sense of place,” said Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH. “From the North Shore to Point State Park, across the Roberto Clemente Bridge and along the rivers, this Draft will showcase our city’s character, connectivity, and hospitality in a way only Pittsburgh can.”

At every corner of Pittsburgh, there is a piece of history and identity. Outside of the famous bridges and rivers, there is a city so passionate about its hometown. If you ask some, the passion for the hometown team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, is more important. Bringing the NFL Draft here is the perfect way to pay homage to the proud city of Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s historic sites and landmarks will be on full display at the Draft on April 23–25, 2026.