The château, which will reportedly be the next site for the popular HBO series, resides on 25 acres of gardens and trees.

A French Riviera resort is rumored to be the next site for HBO’s popular series, The White Lotus. Though HBO hasn’t officially confirmed the location, the television series will reportedly be filmed at the Château de la Messardière, a hilltop resort in Saint-Tropez.

Château de la Messardière

The château, which was originally built in the 19th century as a wedding present from cognac merchant Gabriel Dupuy d’Angeac to his daughter Louise, resides on 25 acres of gardens and trees. After being a hotspot for parties during the ‘20s, the home fell into disrepair before being restored in 1989.

The Château de la Messardière was acquired by boutique hotel company Airelles Collection in 2019. The brand closed the property for renovations before revealing the new look in 2021.

Guests at the facility enjoy beaches, vineyards, and four on-site restaurants. In addition to two pool bars, speakeasy 1904 honors the hotel’s history with drinks named after notable guests, including F. Scott Fitzgerald and Pablo Picasso.

The facility also has a spa, which includes an adults-only indoor pool, hammam, private garden, and sauna. Accommodations range from standard rooms to spacious four-bedroom villas with private pools.

Cozy reading nooks contribute to the ample lounging space, ensuring a serene getaway for guests seeking sunshine, soothing breezes, and a glamorous social scene.

This upcoming season will be the first not to take place at a Four Seasons property. The previous seasons were filmed at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, San Domenico Palace, A Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, and Thailand’s Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (in addition to the Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas).

If you’re thinking of planning a trip to Saint-Tropez, however, that may be difficult. The seaside resort will likely be the next destination to experience the “White Lotus Effect.” In the three prior seasons of The White Lotus, each featured location reported a dramatic spike in hotel bookings and local tourism.