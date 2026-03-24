Here are some of the destinations that travel experts are recommending you visit this spring.

Planning a getaway in the next few months? Here are some of the best places to visit this spring, according to travel experts.

“[Spring] has become a universal reset, not just for families but for adults craving a pause,” stated Florida-based travel journalist Terry Ward. “It falls outside hurricane season for many sought-after beach destinations, including much of the Caribbean and Southeast Asia, and offers a more relaxed, less crowded experience across Europe.”

Puerto Rico, US

Among one of the top-rated destinations of the season, travelers planning a trip this year “should know [Puerto Rico] is not just an all-inclusive beach destination,” says Paula Vlamings, chief impact officer for Tourism Cares. “[It has] culture, art and local traditions, as well as beautiful nature and wildlife.”

Those looking to spend time outdoors should visit the smaller islands of Culebra and Vieques, which offer hike-in and boat-to-beaches like Playa Carlos Rosario, perfect for snorkelling with reef fish. And, on Culebra, hammock-lined Villa Boheme offers views of the bay where you can listen to the sounds of coqui frogs.

Madeira and Porto Santo Island, Portugal

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Madeira, a Portuguese archipelago off the coast of North Africa, is a year-round hiking destination that’s particularly beautiful to visit in the spring.

This is when Madeira “bursts into full bloom, offering a truly botanical spectacle”, says Andreas Schintlmeister of Eurohike Walking Holidays, which offers eight-day Madeira tours through traditional villages and along the island’s historic irrigation channels.

Giant plants like towering Madeira blueberry and birds-of-paradise flowers can be spotted by hikers during this season. The area also offers steep mountain terrain, forests, high coastal cliffs, natural pools, waterfalls, and volcanic landscapes.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Spring indicates the end of the dry season in Indonesia’s West Papua province, which means greater underwater visibility and calmer waters for snorkellers and divers hoping to spot the area’s coral reefs. The archipelago’s karst islands, which are located within the Coral Triangle, contain extremely biodiverse waters, housing manta rays, wobbegong sharks, and pygmy seahorses.

Travel through this Unesco Global Geopark and freshly designated Unesco Biosphere Reserve aboard a hand-built phinisi (a traditional Indonesian wooden schooner). And spring also means fewer boats, since this is past the area’s peak travel season.

“Nutrient-rich waters attract manta rays and dense schools of fish, while visibility is between 15 and 30m,” says Jennifer Tan Phaik Hun, cruise director for Celestia.