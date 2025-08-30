The firm’s new submarine is a two-seater performance submersible with a 325 HP supercharged engine.

Listen to Article

Domino’s UK released a video of their most recent pizza delivery innovation – a submarine. This submarine is just the latest in a long line of creative delivery innovations, which also includes a robot dog and a pothole-proof bike.

Diving Into Delivery Innovations

Known as Pothole Pro Max, the delivery bike is designed to navigate potholes without compromising speed. It also includes leading-edge suspension, shock absorption systems, and a built-in oven for keeping pizzas warm and fresh.

Just a few weeks ago, Domino’s UK partnered with Boston Dynamics to create ‘Domidog’, which is designed to improve pizza delivery on the beach by using 360-degree perception with stereo cameras to fend off pesky seagulls.

“We’re always exploring new and innovative ways to keep your pizza as hot and fresh as possible. That’s why we’re trialling Domidog this summer: a tech-driven answer to an age-old beach problem,” said Izzy Gardener.

Created by Pacific Sky, the firm’s new submarine, called Seabreacher X, is a two-seater performance submersible with a 325 HP supercharged engine. The vehicle can reach speeds up to 45 mph while moving through the water.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The pizza delivery vehicle was spotted at Loch Ness, where tourists mistook the submarine for the famous urban legend, The Loch Ness Monster.

“Loch Ness is known for its legends, so it felt like the perfect place to test the waters of a world-first submarine delivery,” stated Izzy Gardener, from the Pizza Delivery Innovation at Domino’s, according to Interesting Engineering.

“We’re always looking for new and unexpected ways to deliver to our customers, and this summer we wanted to make a splash with another quirky delivery,” she added.

Domino’s called it the ‘world’s first submarine pizza delivery,” in a post on Instagram. As food deliveries become more technologically advanced, Domino’s experimental and innovative approach blends convenience and creativity to build a tastier future.