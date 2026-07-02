Most electric vehicles look like spaceships today, packed with technology galore. However, the price of these vehicles is simply out of reach for the average person.

An American startup named Slate Auto is trying to do the exact opposite. They took pre-orders for a bare-bones electric pickup truck that starts at $24,950.

Stripping Down The Truck

Slate Auto’s pickup truck, named the Blank Slate, comes with a few notable features stripped out to reduce the vehicle’s price. For instance, it does not have power windows. They have to use a hand crank to roll the windows down. There is no built-in stereo system either. Instead, they use a smartphone to control the navigation and music systems.

Another cost-saving measure is eliminating the paint shop. Building a paint shop costs hundreds of millions of dollars. To cut costs, Slate Auto painted the truck the same gray color upon assembly. Customers who want a specific color can get a vinyl wrap for their truck.

The truck also uses a 65 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. These batteries are cheaper to produce and offer 205 miles of range on a charge.

Advertisement

A Modular Future

Another interesting feature of the Blank Slate is its modular design. The truck comes as a two-seater. However, the company designed it to allow customers to purchase an accessory kit that would turn the vehicle into a five-seater SUV.

If the customer needs more interior space, they do not have to purchase a new car. They can simply purchase a new roof shell and a rear bench seat for the vehicle.

The challenges of this company include its initial price of under $20,000, which is intended to entice customers. With the elimination of the federal tax credit for electric vehicles, the price has gone up to $24,950. Additionally, the company has to prove it can produce these vehicles at scale and at a profit – a challenge for any startup.

Nevertheless, the vehicle proves that people do not need luxury features for electric vehicles. A basic pickup truck can do the job.