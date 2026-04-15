Nissan recently shared its long-term autonomous-driving plan, which it is calling “Mobility Intelligence for Everyday Life.” The company’s main idea is to put the driver first by focusing on AI-defined vehicles and a wide variety of engine options to fit different lifestyles.

“This is the right moment to articulate Nissan’s long-term vision as we move beyond the Re:Nissan recovery plan and set a clear path for the future,” Nissan’s CEO, Ivan Espinosa, said. “Our vision defines where Nissan is headed, with customer experience as our guiding priority. By advancing mobility intelligence, we will deliver intuitive, advanced, and reliable products and technologies that offer outstanding value and enrich how mobility is experienced.”

AI Enhanced Vehicles

The tech side of this plan focuses on AI Drive and AI Partner. According to Nissan, it wants to use AI to help with safety and driving tasks while also making the car more helpful during your daily routine. They plan to put this AI tech into 90% of their vehicles eventually. We’ll see the first glimpse of this in the new Nissan Elgrand, which is set to launch in the summer of 2026.

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Nissan states that it knows that not everyone is ready for a fully electric car yet. Because of that, they are sticking with a mix of options. This includes their “e-POWER” hybrid tech, which acts as a bridge for people moving toward EVs. They are also working on new hybrid systems for larger trucks and SUVs, plus plug-in hybrids through various partnerships.

Downsizing the Lineup

To make this happen, Nissan is shrinking its total number of models from 56 to 45. The goal is to stop making cars that aren’t selling well and put that money into areas where people are actually buying.

The company is seeing good results from this more focused approach, especially in North America. Christian Meunier, chairman of Nissan Americas, noted that getting the basics right has helped the brand grow quickly in the U.S. and stay at the top of the market in Mexico.

“Our balance of strong execution today and smart, impactful investments in the future will strengthen our business and drive sustainable growth,” Meunier said. By focusing on three core “vehicle families,” Nissan hopes to build cars faster and stay more in tune with what drivers actually want.