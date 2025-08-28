Listen to Article

Global supply chains face serious pressure, driven by labor shortages and rising costs. NXP and Kodiak Robotics believe there is a solution to make the movement of goods more efficient, sustainable, and affordable. A collaboration between the two companies is bringing that solution to the roads with driverless semi-trucks.

Kodiak is facing the pressure head-on with its AI-powered Kodiak Driver. This “virtual driver” can reportedly be integrated into different trucks. The partnership makes the sophisticated system a reality. They found a partner that could provide the “brains” and safety to the operation. Kodiak chose NXP’s automotive-grade processors and microcontrollers because of the high performance and reliability necessary for driverless operations.

Engineering a Safer Future for Driverless Trucking

NXP’s S32G3 processors and S32K3 microcontrollers are at the heart of this partnership.

According to Kodiak, these components are a huge deal because they are designed to meet the highest functional safety standard, known as ASIL D. This makes critical systems, such as braking, steering, and power management, fail-operational. The company says it offers redundancy and fault tolerance. For example, this technology is built to keep the truck and everything around it safe.

An NXP statement states, “NXP products help shape the compute architecture that powers the Kodiak Driver, enabling it to execute complex, safety-critical tasks at scale within autonomous semi-truck subsystems.”

With NXP’s technology at its core, Kodiak has successfully deployed the first customer-owned, driverless semi-trucks to deliver freight on real-world routes.

Beyond the hardware, NXP provided crucial support, including pre-production samples and technical guidance, which helped Kodiak speed up its development. According to Kodiak, the company is working to bring this technology to scale.

This proof of concept shows a significant step toward a future where autonomous trucking helps keep our global supply chains moving smoothly, around the clock.