The opening celebration of Disneyland Abu Dhabi featured a magical drone light show that formed the iconic Cinderella Castle. 9,000 drones from the Dubai company Lumasky created the massive illumination.

“Lumasky team launched the largest drone show in the Arabian Gulf countries, featuring 9,000 drones, to announce the eagerly awaited opening of Disneyland in Abu Dhabi!” Lumasky said in an Instagram post.

Lumasky is famous for its light shows, and this is the company’s latest work of art. According to Tech Blog, the 9,000 drones broke a record for the most drones ever in the Persian Gulf region.

The company’s drones used to create the light formations aren’t traditional drones you can buy in the store. These drones are quicker, lighter, and equipped with vibrant LED lights in a wide range of colors. Additionally, they are engineered to float within inches of each other to form a masterpiece in the sky, as you can see in the video above. They’re also equipped with special technology that keeps them in formation.

According to Interesting Engineering, it’s possible that some of the drones carried pyrotechnics at the Disneyland Abu Dhabi show. However, the fireworks could have been timed to coincide with the drone show.

It was a team effort to form the Cinderella Castle, with 3D artists, choreographers, and Disney Imagineers working side-by-side. Before the drones even hit the skies, the formations are designed as 3D animations. Then, each drone is assigned a position in the virtual grid. The final product shows the 9,000 drones working in unison to create an incredibly detailed illumination of the Cinderella Castle.

The latest Disneyland opening marks the seventh resort in the world. However, Disneyland Abu Dhabi marks Disney’s first venture into the Middle East.