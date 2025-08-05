This new device offers Apple users a secure and key-free way to access their homes using just their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Listen to Article

ULTRALOQ, a leading smart lock brand under global AIoT innovator Xthings, has announced the launch of its first Apple Home Key-compatible smart lock, the Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key. Now available for purchase, this new device offers Apple users a seamless, secure, and key-free way to access their homes using just their iPhone or Apple Watch—no app or keypad required. With features like hands-free auto unlock, long battery life, weather resistance, and multi-platform compatibility, ULTRALOQ continues its commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly solutions for modern homes.

ULTRALOQ Makes First Apple Home Key-Compatible Smart Lock

Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key Smart Deadbolt Now Available for Purchase at ULTRALOQ.com

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings (a global leader in AIoT solutions), today announced the general availability of ULTRALOQ’s first lock compatible with Apple Home Key, Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key.

Engineered for Apple Home™ users, Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key offers fast, secure, and key-free access right from your wrist or phone. With native support for Apple Home Key, simply tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock your door—no app or keypad required.

Key Features of Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key:

– Apple Home Key Support: Unlock your door with a simple tap using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Also supports Siri voice commands and Apple Home app control.

– Android NFC and Key Fob Compatible: Fast and secure unlocking with Android NFC-enabled smartphones or an ULTRALOQ key fob.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

– Hands Free Auto Unlock: Hands full? This lock automatically unlocks as it senses your approach and then automatically locks the door via BLE behind you.

– Remote WiFi Control, No Hubs Necessary: Let someone in remotely with the Apple Home app or U home app or grant them scheduled access–without needing a hub.

– Multi-Platform Compatibility: Works with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, Smart Things, and IFTTT for extended smart home integration.

– Long Battery Life: Our advanced energy-efficient chip architecture provides extended battery life of up to one year.

– Weather-Resistant and BHMA Certified: The IP65 rating shields against water and dust. ANSI Grade 2 means commercial-level security and durability.

“Our product strategy is rooted in delivering both convenience and security,” said Raj Sundar, Senior Product Director at Xthings. “With Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key, we’re not just launching our first lock with Apple Home Key support, we’re answering the call from Apple Home users who expect a fast, secure, and truly native unlocking experience. This launch reaffirms Xthings’ commitment to designing innovative solutions that fit naturally into the smart homes and daily lives of our customers.”

Pricing & Availability

Bolt NFC – Works With Apple Home Key is now available for purchase at ultraloq.com, Amazon, and the new tm:rw flagship store in New York for $199.99 MSRP.

To learn more or to find the smart lock that fits your smart home ecosystem, visit ultraloq.com.