For years, the foldable compromise has been the unspoken rule of the smartphone industry: if you want a foldable phone, you get a smaller battery. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, HONOR has broken this longstanding rule. Along with the launch of its Magic V6 smartphone, the company unveiled a new type of battery called the Silicon-Carbon Blade Battery.

The new fifth-generation silicon-carbon material uses 25% silicon by weight, the highest percentage in the industry. Silicon can hold ten times as many lithium ions as graphite, the main element in most graphite anodes. However, silicon has historically been avoided due to the “swelling” that occurs when it charges. The Silicon-Carbon Blade Battery features a porous carbon framework that holds the silicon particles and stabilizes them at the microscopic level.

The new blade battery has an energy density of 921 Wh/L, surpassing that of a Tesla 4680 car battery. This innovation enabled HONOR to fit a 6,660 mAh battery into the Magic V6. The Magic V6 is only 4.0mm thin. HONOR demonstrated the thinness and rigidity of this new blade battery when it revealed a prototype thin enough to slice through a fruit.

The 6,660mAh battery is impressive, but HONOR has stated that it is just the beginning. In a showcase of the company’s Alpha Lab, HONOR unveiled a prototype of the “Qinghai Lake” Blade Battery with 32% silicon content and an energy density of 985 Wh/L. This next-generation blade battery will take foldable phones into the 7,000 mAh range, offering multi-day battery life.

Beyond the benefit to foldable phones, this breakthrough in battery technology signals the beginning of the “Silicon-Carbon Civilization.” This new era of high-efficiency, thin batteries will see them roll out in wearables, augmented reality (AR) devices, and even electric aviation.