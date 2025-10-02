Smart Hydration Technology Company Launches Water Bottles & Tumblers in Apple Stores

The PRO 2 supports on-the-go lifestyles while seamlessly syncing with the free HidrateSpark App to help users track every sip.

Listen to Article

HidrateSpark, a leader in smart hydration technology, has announced the global launch of its most advanced product yet—the HidrateSpark PRO 2—now available in Apple Stores worldwide. Designed to promote better health through smarter hydration, the PRO 2 features cutting-edge SipSense™ technology, Apple Find My compatibility, and sleek new designs. With options including a 30 oz Tumbler and a 21 oz Bottle, the PRO 2 supports on-the-go lifestyles while seamlessly syncing with the free HidrateSpark App to help users track every sip.

HidrateSpark Launches PRO 2 Smart Water Bottles & Tumblers in Apple Stores

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HidrateSpark, the pioneer behind the world’s smartest water bottle, announced today its most advanced model yet, the HidrateSpark PRO 2, is now available in Apple Stores worldwide. The PRO 2 delivers HidrateSpark’s most sophisticated technology, featuring integrated Apple Find My support, sleek finishes, and enhanced features to help people stay healthy, hydrated, and connected.

Building on more than a decade of innovation and data-driven design, HidrateSpark is on a mission to defeat dehydration and improve the health and wellness of consumers. Its collection of smart water bottles delivers the most accurate consumer-grade hydration tracking technology available, helping people form lasting hydration habits.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The PRO 2 features SipSense™ technology, a powerful smart sensor that tracks every sip, lights up to remind users to drink, and syncs seamlessly with the free HidrateSpark App. It’s also officially compatible with Apple’s Find My network, so users can keep track of their bottle’s location.

“We’re thrilled to bring the PRO 2 to Apple customers and to deepen our integration within the Apple ecosystem,” said Coleman Iverson, Co-Founder of HidrateSpark. “Hydration is an often-overlooked element of health, yet it influences both everyday wellness and serious medical conditions. With our latest offerings now available in Apple Stores globally, consumers have greater access to the benefits of smart hydration in a form factor they’ll love.”

Available in white and black, the PRO 2 comes in two convenient styles: a 30 oz Tumbler with a handle and removable straw and a 21 oz Bottle with a chug and straw lid. The 30 oz Tumbler, a new offering for Apple and one highly requested by HidrateSpark users, was designed with on-the-go lifestyles in mind.

This announcement marks the latest milestone in HidrateSpark’s mission to transform everyday wellness through smart design. The bottles are available at Apple Stores around the globe and on Apple’s website.

The free HidrateSpark App is available on the App Store. Visit http://hidratespark.com/pages/apple to experience a product demonstration.