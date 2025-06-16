Listen to Article

Home security is a top priority for families. The Chamberlain Group ensures families have a secure home through garage door technology. The company takes an innovative approach to home safety by integrating cameras and keypads into garage door systems.

An Innovative Approach to Home Security

Chamberlain has a fleet of myQ-enabled devices that combine cutting-edge technology with a simple design to make protecting your home easy and efficient. At the heart of the my-Q technology is the Smart Garage Video Keypad. The wireless keypad eliminates the need for keys or remotes, allowing users to control the garage door on the go.

Chamberlain adds another layer of protection through its Security+ encryption software, which protects access codes against hacking.

Another feature on the keypad is temporary PINs, which allow you to grant access to family, guests, or service providers. For example, if you’re out of town and there is an issue at home, the user could change the pass code on the fly without compromising long-term security.

Chamberlain’s Secure View garage door openers complement the keypad. For example, the B4655T and B4643ST feature integrated HD cameras. These cameras provide real-time video streaming and two-way audio through the myQ app. This feature allows you to monitor your garage from anywhere. Whether you’re at work or on vacation, you can check live feeds, receive motion detection alerts, or communicate with someone in your garage.

For added security, optional cloud storage plans let you review recorded events, so you never miss a moment. These features are particularly valuable for families, as you can confirm when kids arrive home safely or monitor deliveries. Chamberlain integrates safety sensors that prevent the garage door from closing on obstructions, protecting people and pets. While it’s not a novel concept, the company ensures that every security feature works seamlessly with each other.

Additionally, a battery backup system ensures the technology works during power outages.

By integrating cameras, keypads, and smart technology, Chamberlain Group makes monitoring your garage while you’re away convenient and secure. Chamberlain has a long legacy of ensuring home security. The company aims to set the standard for keeping homes safe.

Tune in to Science Channel to watch “Garage Guardians” at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, June 21st!