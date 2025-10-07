Smart Cooker Combines 3D Scanning, Temperature Sensing, and Low-Heat Pressure Tech

Listen to Article

Agari Kitchen, a Montreal-based startup, is revolutionizing home cooking with its innovative smart cooker, which has quickly become one of Kickstarter’s most successful projects—reaching its funding goal in just six minutes and ranking in the top 0.1% of most backed campaigns. Combining advanced 3D scanning, precise temperature sensing, and low-heat pressure technology, the Agari smart cooker delivers restaurant-quality results with ease and efficiency. With four patents pending and production-ready prototypes already demonstrated, the device is designed to simplify precision cooking, making it accessible to everyone.

Agari Kitchen’s Smart Cooker Becomes One of Kickstarter’s Most Successful Projects, Reaching Goal in 6 Minutes

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Agari Kitchen is transforming home cooking with its smart cooker which combines advanced 3D scanning, precise temperature sensing, and low-heat pressure technology, the countertop appliance delivers restaurant-quality results faster and more reliably than traditional methods. Live on Kickstarter through October 16, 2025, it’s become one of the most successful projects in Kickstarter history reaching the top 0.1% of most backed projects, reaching its funding goal in just six minutes.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The Agari smart cooker redefines precision cooking. Using cutting-edge 3D scanning and remote temperature sensing, it identifies the type, size, and initial temperature of your food to determine the ideal cook time. It then performs a perfect reverse sear in the same device. Low heat pressure ensures even, sous-vide-quality cooking but faster and without the bags. Its patent-pending double-wall design enables instant preheating for seamless searing inside the cooker, producing juicy interiors and golden-brown finishes—all at the push of a button in the same device for the first time. Whether it’s a tender steak, delicate fish, or perfectly cooked vegetables, Agari makes achieving culinary perfection effortless.

Backed by four patents pending, Agari Kitchen has already built production-ready prototypes using industrial tooling and demonstrated full cooking cycles in these units, showcasing the product’s readiness for market.

The Agari smart cooker will retail for $1,099 USD, but Kickstarter backers will have access to exclusive discounted prices during the campaign. With limited quantities available, backers have only till October 16th, 2025 to pre-purchase the product at a significant discount. Shipping is expected to begin by the end of Q1 2026.

Agari Kitchen was founded in Montreal by a group of seasoned and experience inventors with over 35 years of experience in bringing innovative products to market globally. The founders are committed to transforming how people cook at home. “Cooking perfectly requires precision, but it doesn’t have to require effort,” said the Agari Kitchen team. “We created the Agari smart cooker to ensure anyone can achieve professional-quality results at the push of a button, no matter how busy their schedule.”

The Agari smart cooker will revolutionize the quality of food we cook at home.