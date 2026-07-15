Making phones that fold is a tough job because people want bigger screens with no crease down the middle. They also need a device that doesn’t break easily and fits in a pocket without feeling bulky.

Samsung decided to use a new setup called Flex Titanium for its next models of Galaxy folding phones.

Titanium Makes Sense for Foldable Devices

Titanium is used in satellite antennas and even the wheels of Mars rovers because of its toughness. However, its stiffness makes it hard to put inside a screen that needs to bend in half every day.

“Samsung’s strength in the foldable category comes from connecting user needs with our technologies that deliver tangible benefits in everyday life,” said Sunghoon Moon, EVP and Senior Executive, Mobile R&D Office – H/W, Samsung Electronics. “For the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung is building on years of expertise to bring display innovations into devices that enhance user experiences, anchored by exceptional viewing experiences.”

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To make this stiff material bend, Samsung used it in two specific layers to balance thinness, strength, and flexibility.

How the New Screen Works

The first new layer is a titanium-alloy film sitting under the main display. This film is 20 times stiffer than the plastic versions used in the past. It’s also about one-third the thickness of an average human hair. Right below that film is a flexible titanium plate that supports the entire screen module from underneath.

“By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability,” said Kyung-Jin Yoo, EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development Team, Samsung Display. “Combining high-resolution display architecture with new organic materials that maximize power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices.”

These tiny holes get rid of air gaps between the parts, making the whole structure much more stable when the phone is open. On top of that, new screen materials help the display use less battery power while keeping the picture bright and clear.

We will find out exactly what these new phones look like when Samsung officially shows them off at its next Galaxy Unpacked event.