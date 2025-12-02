The TriFold phone will be available in Korea in December, followed by an extended release in other markets.

Listen to Article

Samsung Electronics has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z TriFold, a device that introduces a groundbreaking multi-folding design. The trifold phone is the company’s first. Samsung claims it engineered the TriFold to address the long-standing challenge of balancing portability with expansive productivity.

The core promise of the TriFold lies in its capacity to transform from a slim, premium phone into an immersive 10-inch display when unfolded twice.

Samsung’s First Tri-Fold

TM Roh, Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, said, “Through years of innovation in foldable form factors, Galaxy Z TriFold solves one of the mobile industry’s longest-standing challenges — delivering the perfect balance between portability, premium performance and productivity all in one device.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Galaxy Z TriFold now expands the boundaries of what’s possible for mobile work, creativity and connection,” he added.

Achieving this balance relied heavily on Samsung’s research and development, which focused heavily on structural innovation. The device is 3.0 mm at its thinnest point and features a 200 MP camera. Additionally, the biggest battery Samsung has ever put in a foldable powers the Galaxy Z TriFold.

As the world adapts to the modern AI workload, the company ensured the expansive display is suited for that. When the display screen is fully opened, the 10-inch screen allows users to operate three portrait-sized applications. Samsung says this capability is perfect for professionals such as architects or writers.

Additionally, the TriFold has the unique capabilities of creating a full working environment with up to four workspaces and the option to add an external monitor. Samsung also integrated Galaxy AI into the phone, featuring Photo Assist’s Generative Edit and enhanced Gemini Live.

Starting December 12, 2025, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be available in Korea. Following this release, Samsung expects to roll the phone out in other markets, including the United States.