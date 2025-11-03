Solid-state batteries have the potential to increase energy density and safety.

There is a heavy reliance on new battery technology for electric vehicles. A new alliance has formed to accelerate its arrival. The BMW Group and Solid Power, Inc. have a long-standing partnership aimed at advancing all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology. Now, the companies are boosting their efforts with the addition of Samsung SDI.

This collaboration centers on developing and validating genuine ASSB technology. According to BMW, the technology promises a substantial upgrade over current lithium-ion cells. Today’s batteries rely on liquid electrolytes. ASSBs, however, substitute these materials with solid compounds.

The Race for Solid-State

As a result, solid-state battery technology offers higher energy density and increased safety. Higher energy density translates to longer vehicle ranges without increasing the overall system weight

According to BMW officials, this partnership builds on a strong foundation. The BMW Group and Solid Power have been collaborating since 2016. Their relationship recently saw a major milestone with the successful integration of Solid Power’s large-format pure ASSB cells into a BMW i7 technology test vehicle.

The new arrangement outlines clear roles for each leader. Solid Power will supply its proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte to Samsung SDI. Samsung SDI will then integrate this material and use it to build the ASSB cells.

Finally, these cells will be evaluated based on performance requirements agreed upon by Samsung SDI and the BMW Group. Ultimately, the goal is to supply ASSB cells for the next generation of evaluation vehicles.

Leaders from all three companies expressed optimism about the partnership. John Van Scoter, President and CEO of Solid Power, said, “Our solid electrolyte technology is designed for stability and conductivity, and by working closely with global leaders in automotive and battery innovation, we strive to bring ASSB technology closer to widespread adoption.”

Meanwhile, Stella Joo-Young Go, Executive Vice President of the ASSB Commercialization Team at Samsung SDI, said, “Technological competitiveness in batteries would ultimately lead to innovation in electric vehicles.” She added, noting that Samsung SDI will work closely with its partners to take the lead in commercializing ASSB.”

The push for solid-state batteries is a unified effort aimed at redefining the performance and safety of future electric vehicles.