Listen to Article

A new international collaboration of researchers aims to create a digital twin of the human immune system. The project is ambitious. However, its medical implications are significant. Researchers aim to tackle complex medical challenges, ranging from autoimmune disorders to infectious diseases.

They hope a virtual replica of a patient’s biology could help them treat an individual’s chronic disorder or respond rapidly to diseases. Importantly, digital twin immune systems could be substantial to personalized medicine, whether that’s vaccine response, targeted therapy, or simply disease prevention.

The Research Data Alliance Building Immune Digital Twins Working Group (RDA-BIDT WG) spearheads the Digital Twin Immune System project. The overall initiative brings together over 100 experts from 22 countries. Researchers from the University of Surrey are the most recent to join the efforts.

Developing an Immune System Digital Twin

The concept of the digital twin is already established in engineering and industry. For example, in the medical field, digital twins have aided cardiovascular diagnostics and diabetes management. The goal is to extend this success to the body’s most complex defense network, which is the immune system.

Immune Digital Twins (IDTs) would simulate an individual’s entire immune system, providing doctors and researchers with a safe, virtual environment to test drugs and treatments before administering them to a real patient. Dr. Yashwanth Subbannayya, Dean’s Research Fellow at the University of Surrey and a member of the RDA-BIDT WG, believes this is crucial.

He notes that the immune system’s nature poses a core hurdle.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“The immune system’s complexity and variability from person to person make it difficult to treat when things go wrong,” Dr. Subbannayya explained. “By building a digital twin, we could create a virtual model of a patient’s immune system, allowing doctors and researchers to simulate how different drugs or treatments would work for that individual without ever risking harm.”

Developing the IDT is uniquely challenging.

The human immune system is a complex network of cells and molecules that continuously evolves. Researchers must contend with the difficulty of accurately measuring a patient’s immune state in real-time, often due to a lack of compatibility between various types of biological data and computational models.

The RDA-BIDT WG is addressing these hurdles through a collaborative, transdisciplinary approach. The international team blends immunologists, clinicians, computational biologists, engineers, and ethicists.

Researchers believe that beyond personalized treatment, IDTs could significantly enhance patient safety by forecasting community-wide responses to new vaccines, infections, or emerging therapies. Ultimately, researchers envision a future where the immune models are integrated with other virtual systems, such as digital twins for the heart or metabolism.