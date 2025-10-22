Early trials show that the laser technology helps crops thrive in some cases.

Precision lasers could one day replace harmful chemical sprays to destroy weeds. This holds promise for farmers. Researchers at Rutgers University in New Jersey tested this technology. University scientist Thierry Besançon trialed a tractor-sized machine that uses AI and lasers to kill weeds. This high-tech device shows promise for the future of sustainable agriculture.

Besançon is an associate professor with the Department of Plant Biology. He is the co-author of a study recently published in the journal Pest Management Science. The research was conducted in partnership with Lynn Sosnoskie of Cornell University.

According to the scientists, they tested a demonstration unit from Carbon Robotics on specialty crops like spinach, peas, and beets. This took place at the Rutgers Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

Exterminating Weeds With Advanced Laser Technology

Using high-resolution cameras and deep learning, the technology rapidly identifies weeds. Then, the machine vaporizes them with pinpoint laser technology.

Besançon is a weed science specialist. He reports that the early results were promising and noted that the laser weeder was as effective as conventional herbicides. In some cases, he explained, it even helped crops thrive.

Fundamentally, it’s simple.

“It’s pure physics,” Besançon said. “There’s no herbicide involved. It’s just light energy targeting the weeds.”

The significance of this laser weeder machine is not going unnoticed. Veteran weed scientist at the University of Mississippi, Stephen Duke, praised the study in an editorial. Duke called the research “potentially transformative.” He notes that AI-guided lasers could soon revolutionize weed control.

A key factor is the machine’s precision.

“We had weeds growing just half a centimeter from the crop seedlings,” Besançon said. “And there was no laser damage to the crops. It’s extremely precise.”

Like many innovations, challenges persist. For example, the machine’s starting price is about $500,000. Additionally, multiple passes are needed to manage frequently emerging weeds. Despite these roadblocks, Besançon remains optimistic about the technology’s maturation.

He explains that the benefits are clear. For example, it reduces chemical exposures for farmers and customers. Also, it provides an elegant solution to herbicide-resistant weeds. “With this, we are using photons for weed control,” he concluded. “It’s not just a new tool – it’s a new way of thinking about how we manage weeds.”