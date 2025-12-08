We take a closer look at how one company is transforming that traditional image of education.

Listen to Article

What comes to mind when you picture a classroom? Rows of desks? Beige walls? A chalkboard? On TWT Report on the Discovery Channel, we take a closer look at how one company is transforming that traditional image and ushering in a bold new era of immersive, creativity-driven education.

Welcome to the world of Inventionland Education, where innovation labs replace outdated spaces, and students rush toward learning rather than away from it.

Across the country, schools are facing a challenge. Libraries, former computer labs, and older classrooms no longer meet the needs of today’s learners or tomorrow’s workforce.

According to Tom Motter from Inventionland Education, “We see a lot of schools taking older spaces like libraries and old computer labs and realizing they’re just outdated. They don’t serve the needs of the school or district. What we’ve brought them is a way to turn those spaces into truly creative, immersive learning environments.”

The approach is far more than a renovation; it’s a reinvention. Inventionland Education meets with stakeholders across the school community to understand exactly how the space will be used. What subjects will be taught? Will the new area support robotics, engineering, trades, or e-sports? Are teachers looking for a better environment for STEM, STEAM, or career-focused pathways? Every answer becomes a building block in the design.

Once complete, these labs shift the entire energy of a school. What was once a standard beige box becomes an immersive world, such as a robotics lab, a design-studio-inspired makerspace, or even environments filled with clouds, trees, and natural textures to spark early imagination.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Most students haven’t experienced anything like this in school before,” Motter adds. “These environments create true ‘wow moments.’”

Inventionland Education designs spaces for every level, from PreK through high school. Younger learners might explore nature-inspired labs to foster curiosity, while older students work in high-tech spaces aligned with their career interests. Whether students dream of science and engineering, the medical fields, entrepreneurship, or digital arts, these labs make learning exciting and full of possibilities.

But the innovation doesn’t stop at the walls. Inventionland Education brings an entire education ecosystem, including its signature Innovation Science Curriculum. Think of it as the Discovery Method on overdrive: small teams of students ideate, prototype, and pitch inventions, creating real products while learning science, innovation, teamwork, and entrepreneurial thinking.

Teachers receive hands-on professional learning in STEM, creativity, and makerspace technology, ensuring the spaces stay active and effective long after installation.

These labs also become community hubs, hosting events, professional development, and after-school programs that build local pride and give families a window into the future of learning.

As schools work to prepare students for a world of rapid change, this cutting-edge approach to learning environments does more than decorate a classroom. They create student agency. It tells learners, You can do anything you set your mind to. And it gives them the tools, confidence, and inspiration to make it real.

This is innovation. This is education evolved. And this is the future spotlighted on TWT Report.

Tune in to TWT Report on the Discovery Channel to watch “Insulation, Adhesion, Education” at 8 AM (All time zones) on Sunday, December 14th!