Imagine sitting in your office or kitchen and never having to look for a charging cable again. Your phone, your mouse, and your keyboard all stay powered just because they’re sitting in the same room. That’s the idea Etherdyne Technologies is working on, and it looks like people are pretty excited about it.

The company recently wrapped up a funding round on StartEngine and hit its goal early. They raised over $1.2 million from about 400 different investors. This was their first time crowdfunding, and the fact that it oversubscribed a week before it was supposed to end says a lot about how many people want to get rid of their power cords for good.

We’ve all seen charging pads that require you to line up your phone perfectly for them to work. If it slides an inch to the left, it stops charging. Etherdyne is doing something different. They use magnetic resonance to create what they call a “power zone.”

Think of it like Wi-Fi, but for electricity. Instead of one pad for one device, they can power multiple things at once within a specific area—like a desk, nightstand, or a countertop. You can move your devices around within that space, and they’ll still get power. Right now, they can push about 100 watts across a zone, which is enough to handle most of the gadgets you use every day of your life.

Advertisement

The tech world has been stuck on “one-to-one” charging for a long time. You have one cord for one phone, or one pad for one watch. Etherdyne’s CEO, Dr. Jeff Yen, points out that they aren’t just trying to make another plastic charging puck. They want to build the actual infrastructure that makes power effortless.

The company already has 44 patents and the necessary regulatory nods from the FCC. Now, they’re working on licensing the tech to the people who actually make your electronics.

The range they’re focusing on is between 0.1 watts and 50 watts per device. That covers most small electronics, from sensors to tablets. It isn’t going to power your refrigerator or your microwave yet, but it solves the “cable clutter” problem that most of us deal with at our desks or in our living rooms.

It’s a simple concept: if you can get rid of the wires, you make the tech easier to use. By focusing on “one-to-many” charging, Etherdyne is trying to fix the bigger picture of how we interact with our devices.

SOURCE Etherdyne Technologies Inc. and PRNewsire