The integration of applied STEM and STEAM education in U.S. middle schools has emerged as a powerful way to engage students and prepare them for future success. At Grove City Middle School, the implementation of Inventionland Education’s hands-on curriculum has transformed the learning experience for eighth graders—fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world problem-solving skills.

How Grove City Middle School Adopted Inventionland Education

The journey began about seven to eight years ago when Grove City’s superintendent recognized the potential of Inventionland Education’s program. After visiting the facility and observing its success in other schools, the Grove City team customized the curriculum to meet local needs. What makes this program particularly unique is its focus on student-driven learning. As Principal Larry Connelly notes, “When I walk into the Inventionland class, the kids are running the show.”

Teachers Leading Innovation: Karen Garland and Ben English

Teachers Karen Garland and Ben English collaborate to deliver a semester-long course in which students work in teams—typically three per group—to identify problems, develop solutions, and create inventions. The program culminates in a school-wide invention contest judged by school board members and community representatives. This year, students Sam and Olivia won with their invention, “Untie Knot,” demonstrating mastery of concepts ranging from raw materials and manufacturing methods to graphic design and packaging.

Reaching Every Learner Through Customization

One hallmark of the Inventionland Education approach is its ability to reach students of all learning styles and abilities. Garland emphasizes customization, explaining how she treats each team as an individual entity, providing tailored support based on specific challenges and strengths. This inclusive approach has allowed students who might struggle in traditional classrooms to excel and gain confidence. The program has even attracted homeschooling families who enroll specifically for the Inventionland course.

Partnerships With Local Businesses Bring Real-World Context

The impact of this innovative middle school STEM program extends beyond the classroom. Grove City Middle School has built partnerships with local businesses and professionals—engineers from Wabtec (formerly General Electric), candy makers from House Coffee, and optical companies—providing students with valuable mentorship and real-world context for their inventions. Garland, whose first career was as a stockbroker, explains, “Bringing the real world into education has been a passion of mine since I’ve started teaching.”

Boosting Attendance and Engagement

One of the program’s most tangible outcomes is its effect on school attendance. Principal Connelly reports that attendance is noticeably higher in the weeks leading up to invention presentations. Students feel a sense of ownership and responsibility to their team members and genuinely enjoy the creative process. The day of the invention contest has become a school-wide event, with students dressing professionally or in costumes related to their inventions—from tuxedos to chef hats. Even those not presenting attend to support their peers and witness new ideas.

Focusing on Competency Over Grades

Looking to the future of education, both Connelly and Garland stress the importance of competency-based outcomes over traditional grading systems. “I think Inventionland is a perfect example of a program where Karen would be the first to tell you she doesn’t care what grade they get,” Connelly explains. Instead, the focus is on developing durable skills that will benefit students throughout their academic and professional lives.

Advice for Educators Considering a STEM/STEAM Program

For educators considering similar programs, Garland advises keeping an open mindset and a willingness to experiment: “I think you have to be almost the student of Inventionland first, not being afraid to try.” This flexibility and commitment to self-reflection have allowed the program to evolve and improve. The rewards, say both educators, far outweigh the challenges. Seeing students develop confidence, pride, and genuine excitement about learning makes all the effort worthwhile.

This blog post was generated using Buzzsprout’s CoHost AI tool and is based directly on content from the associated podcast interview. While it has been reviewed for general accuracy and alignment with Tomorrow’s World Today’s values, edits have been made. The views and information presented may not fully reflect those of Tomorrow’s World Today or its partners.