Listen to Article

Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions company, has announced the launch of its new Visual-Aided Inertial Navigation System (VINS), a groundbreaking solution designed to enable unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to execute long-range missions in environments where GPS/GNSS signals are unreliable or unavailable. Leveraging 3D vision-based positioning technology from Maxar®, VINS offers precise navigation by matching onboard visual data with satellite-derived maps, delivering exceptional performance even in GNSS-denied conditions.

Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Company, Launches Visual-Aided Inertial Navigation System for GPS-Compromised Flight Paths

– Enables UAVs to accomplish very long-range missions in GNSS-challenged environments

– To be demonstrated at Joint Navigation Conference from June 2-5, Stand 430

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Inertial Labs, a VIAVI Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) company, today announced the launch of a visual-aided inertial navigation system (VINS) that enables aircraft to maintain accurate flightpaths when no reliable GPS/GNSS signal is available.

The launch comes as the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is reporting an increase in GPS signal jamming and spoofing in North America and in much of Western Europe. This affects commercial and military operations, with up to 700 global GPS spoofing and jamming incidences taking place daily. Events are particularly concentrated around war zones, with Lithuanian airspace alone recording over 800 cases of GPS interference during the last three months of 2024. Also affected are the communications and emergency service sectors, which also rely on precise timing and geolocation.

VINS enables Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to accomplish very long-range missions in the most GNSS-challenged environments. VINS uses a robust 3D vision-based positioning software from Maxar® Raptor™ to estimate a vehicle’s absolute 3D position by applying Perspective and Point (PnP) principles to compare patterns captured from an onboard camera (day or infrared) with satellite imagery-derived Maxar Precision3D™ maps.

In GNSS-denied environments VINS has demonstrated the ability to maintain its flight path with horizontal position to within 35 m, vertical position to within 5 m and desired velocity to within 0.9 m/s of true location and velocity. It is also able to hold heading to within 1 degree and pitch/roll to within 0.1 degree. With GNSS enabled, it is able to maintain a horizontal position of 1 m, a sub-2 m vertical position and a velocity of 0.03 m/s, with a heading accuracy of 0.1 degrees and a pitch/roll of within 0.03 degrees.

The system is designed for operation at low altitudes. The comprehensive modular system incorporates processing and sensor modules, a GNSS or CRPA antenna plus an air-data computer and digital windspeed sensor for operation with both fixed-wing and multi-rotor UAVs.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

VINS can optionally be equipped with a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) radio to be used for data as well as to provide absolute position in GPS-denied environments. An Iridium LEO GNSS and M-code/SAASM GNSS receiver is also available.

On Display at the Joint Navigation Conference

Last week also saw VIAVI launch its second generation RSR Transcoder with GPS full constellation simulator, which is designed to give assured PNT during military operations taking place in degraded or disrupted space operational environments (D3SOE).

Both VINS and the RSR Transcoder v2.0 will be demonstrated at the 2025 Joint Navigation Conference, which is held June 2-5 in the Greater Cincinnati Area and jointly hosted by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security. These will be on display at the Inertial Labs (#430) and VIAVI (#406) stands respectively.

VIAVI and its Inertial Labs division will also deliver three presentations:

– “3D Vision-Based Positioning for Autonomous Aerial Platform Navigation and Human-in-the-Loop Reconnaissance Mission” (presented with Maxar): Monday, June 2 at 1:50 PM ET

– “Anti-Jam/Spoof Phased Array Antenna”: Wednesday, June 4 at 10:50 AM ET

– “Retrofitting At-Risk GPS Defense Equipment with a Multi-Orbit LEO and GEO Clock System for Resilient PNT Services”: Wednesday, June 4 at 11:30 AM ET

“VINS and the RSR Transcoder are truly groundbreaking when it comes to assured PNT in GPS-denied environments,” said Doug Russell, Senior Vice President, Aerospace & Defense, VIAVI. “Through strategic acquisitions, we’re uniquely able to harness resilient timing from Jackson Labs and accurate navigation from Inertial Labs, and implement these with intelligent sensor fusion, holdover and dead reckoning to ensure reliability and security as well as ease of operation.”

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Inertial Labs’ promotions. Please refer to inertiallabs.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.