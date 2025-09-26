Learn about the Invention Contest where students created the Untie Knot, solving shoelace issues for volleyball players.

On the Tomorrow’s World Today Podcast, we spotlight real stories of innovation shaping our future. In one inspiring episode, two eighth-grade students, Sam Priest and Olivia Adams, share how they turned a common frustration into an award-winning invention called the “Untie Knot.”

From Problem to Prototype

As volleyball players, Sam and Olivia noticed how often shoelaces came untied during matches, causing game stoppages. Drawing on their middle school STEM curriculum, they analyzed the problem and learned that repeated impact forces loosen laces. Guided by this insight, they created a simple silicone band that wraps around a shoelace knot to keep it secure without sacrificing comfort or movement.

Learning by Iterating

Their first design was a longer silicone strip with multiple holes. Testing revealed a simpler version worked better, and even adhesive challenges became lessons in problem-solving. By “failing forward,” they refined their prototype and built confidence in their inventive abilities.

Collaboration Across Disciplines

Sam and Olivia benefited from two different teachers—one in technology education and another in computers—who gave diverse perspectives. They also blended math, language arts, art, and science skills to develop and present their product. This is STEM education at its best: cross-disciplinary learning applied to real-world challenges.

Opening New Pathways

Before taking the course, neither student imagined themselves as an inventor. Winning the invention contest changed that, inspiring them to explore STEM careers. Their invention has even drawn interest from a Texas-based company eager to bring it to market—an extraordinary milestone for middle school students.

Why It Matters

The Untie Knot story highlights why STEM education should be a cornerstone of school curricula. Beyond technical know-how, it teaches creativity, collaboration, perseverance, communication, and confidence—skills that prepare students for any future path.

This blog post was generated using Buzzsprout’s CoHost AI tool and is based directly on content from the associated podcast interview. While it has been reviewed for general accuracy and alignment with Tomorrow’s World Today’s values, edits have been made. The views and information presented may not fully reflect those of Tomorrow’s World Today or its partners.