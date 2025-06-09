How can you have the best gaming experience possible with the Nintendo Switch 2?

Listen to Article

After Tomorrow’s World Today previously covered the Nintendo Switch 2 and its exciting new features, the console has now finally been released. What’s the verdict from early players, and how can you have the best gaming experience possible?

Getting the Best Switch 2 Experience

Nintendo issued a warning ahead of the Switch 2 drop, asking users not to remove the protective film on the screen’s cover. Why is that, given that protective screen covers are typically removed on devices like phones, tablets, and consoles? According to IGN, Nintendo stated that “The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off.”

The adhesive film is essentially meant to act as a protective barrier to prevent the screen from shattering. The company has also advised users not to use the device in “dusty or smoky areas”.

“Make sure to charge the built-in batteries at least once every six months,” Nintendo also cautions. “If the batteries are not used for an extended period of time, it may become impossible to charge them.”

Also, according to Forbes, a Reddit user posted about their Switch 2 having a bulge where the battery is located. After a number of users reported the same and the OP user checked with Nintendo’s customer service, the user stated that the company “advised me not to ignore and to turn it off, package it and return it ASAP.”

Though Nintendo claimed that the Switch 2 could be used with any compatible USB-C camera, The Verge has stated that several of the popular cameras they’ve tried to pair with the device don’t work, including the Logitech Brio 4K, the Insta360 Link, and the Elgato Facecam MK.2.

Combining their trials with research they’ve seen online, The Verge released a comprehensive list of which cameras aren’t compatible with the new console:

The Verge Tested

– Logitech Brio 4K

– Elgato Facecam MK.2

– Insta360 Link

– Opal Tadpole

– Anker PowerConf C200

– Obsbot Meet SE

– DJI Osmo Pocket 3

– Android phone in webcam mode

Online Users Reported

– Opal C1

– Elgato Facecam Pro

– Elgato Facecam Neo

– Elgato Facecam MK.1

– Nexigo N60

– Sony ZV-E10

– Sony EyeToy

– PS5 HD Camera

– PS4 Camera

– Insta360 X3

– Microsoft Xbox One Kinect

– Xbox Live Vision

YouTube recently released a statement on X that its app will soon be available on the Switch 2. For eager players trying and failing to get their hands on the new console, Yahoo provided a guide on where it’s currently available and how to purchase it.