Chaos Audio has unveiled its latest innovation, Nimbus — a powerful, all-in-one smart amp designed to revolutionize the way musicians create and perform. Dubbed a “studio in a box,” Nimbus combines an amp, stereo speakers, audio interface, looper, and effects processor into a compact 12-pound device, offering musicians unprecedented convenience and creative flexibility. Launched via Kickstarter on September 29, 2025, the campaign shattered its $10,000 goal in just three minutes and surpassed $200,000 in four days, reflecting massive enthusiasm from the global music community.

Chaos Audio Launches Nimbus: World’s Smartest Amp

Revolutionary New Product Provides Musicians with a ‘Studio in a Box’

Kickstarter Campaign Blasts Past Goal in Just 3 Minutes

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TechFarms tenant, Chaos Audio, the innovative team behind the acclaimed Stratus guitar pedal, is back with a groundbreaking new product: Nimbus, a powerful smart amp designed to put an entire music studio into a single portable box. Chaos has completed the prototyping phase in the development of Nimbus and is launching the new product through Kickstarter.

The Kickstarter campaign for Nimbus launched on September 29th and captured immediate attention. The campaign blew past its $10,000 goal in just three minutes, surging to more than $200,000 within four days — a testament to the excitement building among musicians worldwide.

Chaos Audio CEO Landon McCoy looks forward to the emergence of a community of Nimbus users that he says will “help shape the future of music.” Given the advantages of Nimbus, that community can be expected to grow rapidly. “Nimbus is more than an amp — it’s a movement. We’re creating a community where musicians of every level can practice, record, and perform without limits. Nimbus is here to empower creators and transform the way music is made.”

Dubbed a ‘studio in a box,’ Nimbus integrates an amp, stereo speakers, audio interface, looper, and effects processor into one lightweight system. Nimbus is a 12-pound sound powerhouse that delivers 70 watts of stereo sound and features dual inputs for both instruments and microphones. As a professional-grade audio interface, Nimbus also connects seamlessly with computers for instant, high-quality recording.

Gone are the days of guitarists having to deal with an array of guitar pedals and cables. Musicians simply use the Chaos App on their smartphone or tablet to select a full suite of Chaos Audio effects and amps that are included with Nimbus. Musicians can also save and share their sound effects with the community.

By eliminating much of the cumbersome gear that musicians are used to carrying around, Nimbus offers unparalleled convenience and creative freedom. Its design and power make it an indispensable tool for both professionals seeking versatility and beginners exploring their musical journey. Although Nimbus is designed for electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, it also works with keyboards, vocals, as well as a variety of electric string instruments like electric violins, cellos, violas, etc.

“With Nimbus, we’ve taken everything we learned from Stratus and elevated it,” McCoy added. “This product isn’t just competitive — it sets a new standard for the industry. For the musician, Nimbus can literally do just about anything. It offers the best price-performance ratio on the market today.”

The Nimbus Kickstarter campaign ends on October 29, 2025, giving early supporters a chance to secure this revolutionary device at a huge discounted price prior to its official release in Q2 2026.

