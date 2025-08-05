Listen to Article

Beatbot, a leader in robotic pool cleaning technology, has announced an exciting new partnership with Jackery, a global pioneer in portable solar energy solutions. Together, they are transforming outdoor living across Europe by combining advanced, cordless pool care with clean, off-grid solar power. This collaboration pairs Beatbot’s AI-powered AquaSense 2 robotic pool cleaners with Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 v2, enabling sustainable, cable-free pool maintenance—even in areas without fixed power outlets.

Beatbot and Jackery Partner to Bring Solar Power to Poolside Living Across Europe

Clean Energy Meets Clean Pools with Exclusive Summer Discounts

BERLIN, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Beatbot, a global leader in cutting-edge robotic pool cleaning technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Jackery, the global leader in portable power and solar energy solutions. Together, the two companies are introducing a smarter, cleaner way to enjoy outdoor living across Europe, combining intelligent pool care with sustainable, off-grid energy for a backyard experience that’s as effortless as it’s eco-conscious.

At the heart of this collaboration is a seamless product synergy: Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 series and Jackery’s Solar Generator 2000 v2 work together to deliver completely cordless pool maintenance powered by clean, renewable solar energy. It’s a breakthrough that gives pool owners more freedom and flexibility, without sacrificing performance.

This synergy is made possible by the advanced capabilities of Beatbot’s AquaSense 2 and AquaSense 2 Ultra robotic pool cleaners, which feature AI-powered navigation, deep cleaning technology, and smart wireless self-charging. Engineered to eliminate cords, clutter, and the limitations of traditional cleaners, they integrate effortlessly with Jackery’s silent, solar-powered generators, delivering reliable, energy-efficient pool care even in spaces without fixed power outlets.

“At Jackery, we believe clean energy should empower every aspect of modern life — from wilderness adventures to relaxing summer days at home,” said Stefan Jachmann, Country Sales Director DACH at Jackery. “Partnering with Beatbot allows us to showcase how portable solar power can bring freedom and convenience to everyday outdoor moments, from pool care to garden gatherings.”