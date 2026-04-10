HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) recently finished building the world’s first ammonia-powered ships. The company held a naming ceremony at its shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, to celebrate two new mid-sized gas carriers.

These ships, named Antwerpen and Arlon, 190-meter-long vessels built for actual work. Ordered by the Belgian company Exmar, they are designed to carry liquefied gas cargoes like ammonia and LPG. The vessels look like standard carriers, but the technology makes them different.

Ammonia Offers a Cleaner Way to Power Ships

While ammonia is a common cleaning supply, it also efficiently moves energy. It doesn’t contain carbon, and unlike hydrogen, it doesn’t need to be kept at extreme “cryogenic” temperatures to stay liquid. It stays stable at -33°C or under moderate pressure. This makes it a lot easier and cheaper to store for long trips across the ocean.

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Safety is a major priority when dealing with new fuels. To handle this, HHI added real-time gas detectors to find leaks and a recovery unit to manage any ammonia vapors. The ships also use a “shaft generator” to make their own electricity while moving, which helps save energy.

Joo Won-ho, the head of HHI’s Naval & Special Ship Business Unit, sees this as a major milestone for the industry. During the event, he noted the difficulty of the project.

“It is very meaningful for us to have built the world’s first ammonia-powered vessel, which requires advanced technical expertise,” Joo explained. “We will continue to strengthen our leadership in the global eco-friendly ship market through ongoing technological innovation.”

The International Energy Agency expects ammonia to make up nearly half of all marine fuel by 2050. With these first two ships set for delivery in May and July, HHI is already ahead of the curve. They have six more ammonia-powered vessels on the way, following their previous work with methanol-powered ships.