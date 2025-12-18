The parking garage will be constructed with parts from 57 decommissioned wind turbines.

A conventional parking garage in Sweden is getting a sustainable makeover. In the Brunnshög district of Lund, Sweden, a new parking facility will be constructed using 57 decommissioned wind turbine rotor blades, showcasing how industrial waste can be repurposed into functional building materials.

The disused turbine components were donated by Vattenfall, one of Europe’s largest wind developers. The company has a strategy to achieve a 100% recycling and repurposing rate for turbine components by 2030. This new project is a part of this broader plan. Anne Mette Traberg, a representative from Vattenfall, said, “This is visible and concrete proof that sustainability can meet the cost, schedule and safety requirements of a project.”

A Sustainable Parking Garage Comes to Life

Architect Jonas Lloyd identified that one of the most significant environmental challenges within the wind industry is the disposal of disused blades. Due to the materials the components are made of, such as carbon fiber and glass, they are difficult to recycle.

“I read that in the US, many of the blades are buried, and I thought they could be put to better use,” Lloyd said. “It’s not just an environmental problem, but also a waste.”

Lloyd addressed this by designing “curtain walls,” which are non-load-bearing facades, made from donated blades to cover the five-story structure. Additionally, the parking garage houses 365 parking spaces, 40 charging ports for EVs, and a roof covered in solar panels and pollinator-friendly plants

Circular Wind Turbine Repurposing

The parking garage goes far beyond a striking aesthetic. Engineers say this type of system offers significant environmental and industrial benefits. Integrating end-of-life turbine blades into architectural designs allows the construction industry to reduce its reliance on new raw materials. Additionally, it prevents high-performance composites from being sent to landfills, where they would otherwise remain for generations.

The additional technology integrated within the building, such as solar panels connected to a storage battery, enables the facility to store power for charging EVs at night. As a result, it creates a self-sustaining ecosystem where “waste” from precious renewable energy projects now helps power a new generation of green transportation.

The potential success of the Lund parking garage will serve as a prototype for future development. Lloyd considers the building an “eye-opener” for observers, pushing them to rethink the lifecycle of industrial materials.