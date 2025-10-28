A new, green roof tile cuts CO2 emissions and addresses the overwhelming amount of landfill waste.

Listen to Article

Researchers from RMIT University have successfully piloted the full-scale manufacturing of concrete roofing tiles and bricks that integrate coal ash and glass. The researchers conducted trials at Bristile Roofing’s Melbourne factory. They demonstrated a viable path for redirecting millions of tons of industrial byproducts from Australian landfills into high-performance building materials.

The initial success focused on concrete roof tiles, which met all Australian Standards for strength and durability. Additionally, the tiles offered enhanced fire resistance and a lighter profile. These new tiles replace 20% of virgin materials with waste. Specifically, 10% of cement is substituted with harvested pond ash, and 10% of river sand is replaced with unwashed recycled glass sand.

A comprehensive life cycle assessment of the new product was published in The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment. According to researchers, it demonstrated a 13% reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to conventional concrete tiles.

A Greener Building Material

This substantial environmental and engineering benefit is a win for a country that generates approximately 12 million tons of coal ash and over 1.3 million tons of glass waste annually.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Dr. Chamila Gunasekara, RMIT project lead, said, “By replacing 10% of cement with harvested pond ash and 10% of river sand with unwashed glass waste, a total of 20% virgin material replacement, we not only reduce waste going to landfill but also produce an improved concrete product with enhanced fire resistance, a valuable feature for roofing in Australia’s climate.”

According to the researchers, harvested waste pond ash contributes to long-term performance by enhancing concrete properties, such as dimensional stability and reducing shrinkage cracking. As a result, the material is ideal for durable, non-structural applications.

Additionally, the team successfully applied the technology to concrete bricks. They created prototypes containing an even higher volume of waste, 35% in total. This satisfied Australian standards for load-bearing structural concrete.

The brick product reportedly achieves an 18% reduction in CO₂ emissions and improves insulation. According to the team of researchers, it reduced heat loss by 30% compared to conventional cement bricks.

The focus is now on scaling up to a commercial level. Dr. Gunasekara said, “We are ready to scale this for industry.” This research marks a pivotal moment in turning Australia’s waste challenges into high-value, sustainable building solutions.