Amcor’s AmFiber™ Performance Paper has been proven recyclable in Brazil’s mixed-paper recycling stream, marking a significant advancement in sustainable packaging solutions. The successful trials, conducted with independent consultant MAPA and local recyclers, demonstrate that AmFiber integrates seamlessly with Brazil’s recycling infrastructure, supporting the country’s high paper recycling rate of 66.9%.

Turning the page on packaging waste: Amcor’s AmFiber™ Performance Paper proves recyclability in Brazil

Successful trials show AmFiberTM Performance Paper can be a smart choice in Brazil’s mixed-paper recycling streams

ZURICH, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX: AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced that its AmFiber™ Performance Paper has been proven recyclable in Brazil’s mixed-paper recycling stream, marking a significant step forward in more sustainable packaging innovation.

Brazil’s current paper recycling rate stands at 66.9%, according to Indústria Brasileira de Árvores (IBÁ). With this in mind, Amcor posed a simple question: “What if we could enhance some packaging recyclability by shifting more packaging to AmFiber™ Performance Paper? And, what would be the impact on the paper recycling stream?” To explore this, Amcor partnered with independent consultants MAPA S.A. and local recyclers to test the impact of AmFiber™ Performance Paper on the recyclate. The results were clear: the packaging met essential recyclability standards and performed well in the mixed-paper stream.

The study surveyed the paper recycling market in Brazil, identifying restrictions and volumes for different types of paper and conducting laboratory and machine tests at recyclers, providing a comprehensive view of how the packaging performs in real-world recycling systems in Brazil. The testing included hands-on evaluations of material behavior during the sorting, pulping and processing stages.

“We were pleased to support Amcor in this important project,” said Marcus Fattor, Project Director from MAPA.SA Consultoria e Análises socioambientais. “Given the challenges of packaging recycling in Brazil, verifying that this solution works in practice is a significant achievement.”

Local recyclers echoed this success.

“We tested the material and had no issues recycling it. There were no problems during the desegregation step,” said Joel Odorizzi, who is in charge of Development and Quality at Alto Vale Celulose Indústria, Comércio e Representação de Papel Ltda. “Tests have shown that it is possible to scale recycling within our existing systems, always observing important parameters such as packaging pigmentation.”

This breakthrough reinforces Amcor’s commitment to developing packaging solutions that support its broader mission of enabling a circular economy, reducing the environmental impact of packaging and protecting our future.

“Packaging plays an integral role in our lives, primarily aimed at showcasing and protecting products effectively. While this task may seem straightforward, it demands extensive science, engineering, and commitment,” said Marcelo Queiroz, Vice President and General Manager, Amcor Flexibles Brazil, Amcor. “We now know that our product is recyclable within Brazil’s system, so it’s now about collaboration. We’re offering our customers an alternative packaging that had already been evaluated in terms of recyclability.”

