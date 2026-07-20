The project will include 2.5 GWdc of solar and 2.9 GWh of battery storage once fully complete.

Cypress Creek Energy and Google officially started building the Steel River Energy Center, the largest solar energy project in the country right now.

The first two phases alone bring a significant amount of solar power and battery storage to the local grid. By 2029, the full project will generate enough electricity to power over 315,000 Arkansas homes every year. Google is buying the power from these first two phases, making it their biggest solar and storage project globally.

“Steel River not only represents an important investment in Google’s clean energy commitments, but also in our commitment to Arkansas,” Will Conkling, Google’s Head of Data Center Energy, explained. “This collaboration with Cypress Creek Energy will strengthen the grid and help ensure more reliable, affordable, and clean energy is available for businesses and communities throughout the state.”

Building the Solar Project with Local Steel

This solar project is located in Mississippi County, which is America’s top steel-producing county. Because of that, the project uses 100% U.S.-made solar modules and structural steel. A local company, PACO Steel, is actually making the steel piles using metal from the U.S. Steel plant right down the road in Osceola. Each pile is even stamped, “Proudly made in Mississippi County, Arkansas.”

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“Some people still question whether a domestic solar supply chain is possible,” Kevin Smith, CEO of Cypress Creek Energy, said. “This project is proof. Steel River is the largest solar project with energy storage in the country, and it’s being built with 100% U.S.-made solar panels and structural steel.”

Clean Energy for the Area

The project will create about 700 construction jobs per phase and generate an estimated $300 million in local tax revenue. Plus, Google and Cypress Creek are putting $8 million into local community funds. That covers energy affordability programs and a $400,000 contribution for a brand new playground at Rivercrest Elementary School.