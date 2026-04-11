The spent nuclear fuel will be buried over 1,400 feet deep in ancient bedrock to keep it safely isolated for a million years.

After decades of research, Finland is moving forward with a plan to manage nuclear waste by returning it to its original location. According to the researchers, the only way to deal with spent nuclear fuel is to dispose of it safely for good. For the team at Posiva, that means looking hundreds of thousands of years into the future to make sure nothing leaks.

They call this work the “Safety Case,” a massive collection of data, tests, and observations gathered over the last 45 years. The goal is to prove that burying waste deep underground is the best way to keep it away from people and the environment.

Burying Nuclear Waste

The chosen spot is more than 430 meters deep inside the bedrock of Olkiluoto. This rock is nearly 1,900 million years old. Because the ground there is so stable, it’s the perfect place to store something.

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To be sure it stays safe, experts used supercomputers to model what might happen over the next million years. They didn’t just look at small things; they accounted for earthquakes and even future ice ages. The waste won’t be placed in cracks in the rock, but inside solid, intact sections that have been carefully mapped out.

Layers of Protection

The plan relies on a “multi-barrier” system, which is basically a series of backups. If one layer fails, the others still function. First, the fuel is packed into copper canisters that are watertight and resist wear. Then, those canisters go into holes lined with bentonite clay.

“In practice, this means that the radioactive materials are for final disposal contained inside several release barriers that are mutually supportive but also as redundant as possible,” According to the team at Posiva. “The logic of this principle is easy to understand. The key point is that the failure of any one release barrier will not affect the performance of the isolation.”

While the waste stays buried, it becomes less radioactive over time. Even in a worst-case scenario, the radiation levels would be minuscule, about 0.1 mSv per year. For comparison, the average person in Finland naturally gets about 5.9 mSv every year from their surroundings. By burying the fuel, the circle closes.