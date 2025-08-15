Uncover the insights from Covia’s former CEO about the mining industry and its vital role in our daily lives.

Listen to Article

Behind every product we use daily lies a complex supply chain that begins with the extraction of basic materials from the earth. In a recent episode of Tomorrow’s World Today Podcast, former Covia President and CEO Andrew Eich revealed fascinating insights into the world of industrial mineral mining and how leadership, innovation, and sustainability are transforming this essential industry.

Covia stands as one of North America’s largest diversified mining companies, operating 42 sites across the US, Canada, and Mexico with approximately 2,000 employees. What many don’t realize is how fundamental these operations are to our daily lives. As Eich explained, “What we provide is the very basic, foundational ingredients that go into making products that people use every single day.”

The path to leadership in such a complex industry requires more than technical knowledge. Eich’s journey from paperboy at age 14 through various jobs—construction worker, waiter, electronics salesperson—provided valuable foundations for his executive career. These diverse experiences taught adaptability and problem-solving skills that formal education alone couldn’t provide. As Eich reflected, “By the time I got to college, those experiences helped me prepare for the more rigorous challenges of college and then, after college, your first job and how to operate and how to be successful.”

Mentorship emerges as another critical element in career development. Throughout his life, Eich actively sought mentors who could provide guidance and perspective. His advice to younger generations emphasizes this approach: “No matter how far you go in your career, you never have all the answers, and that’s perfectly okay.”

Innovation forms the cornerstone of Covia’s business approach. Far from simply “digging up sand,” the company engages in complex problem-solving across multiple disciplines. Their teams work closely with customers to develop specialized minerals with precise characteristics, from creating the perfect white countertop material to designing golf course sand with ideal color and angularity. This collaborative approach extends to internal processes as well, constantly seeking ways to improve efficiency and sustainability throughout operations.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Perhaps most surprising is Covia’s commitment to environmental stewardship in an industry often stigmatized for its environmental impact. The company has published sustainability reports for 17 consecutive years, demonstrating long-term commitment rather than following recent trends. Practical examples include sites that recycle 98% of water used, solar farms powering plant operations, and comprehensive land reclamation efforts that transform former mining sites into community assets like parks and athletic fields.

The mining industry faces unique challenges in public perception, but companies like Covia are working to demonstrate that responsible resource extraction can coexist with environmental protection and community benefit. As Eich noted, “When we’re done mining out the area, we want to turn that into a park or athletic fields or whatever the town and the people in the local community want us to turn it into. We partner with them to create a unique space that is better than when we found it.”

Looking toward the future, Covia continues pushing boundaries by developing increasingly sophisticated mineral products with enhanced functional properties through specialized coatings and treatments. Simultaneously, they’re advancing internal process improvements to “do more with less”—increasing water recycling, implementing automation, and allowing their workforce to focus on more complex, value-adding activities.

The lessons from Eich’s leadership journey extend beyond the mining industry. His emphasis on curiosity, resilience, and learning from failure applies across disciplines and career stages. As he advised, “Be curious when you’re inside of the company and say yes to everything, especially early in your career… because it’ll help you progress inside the company, but it will also give you great exposure to all different elements and areas of the business.”

This blog post was generated using Buzzsprout’s CoHost AI tool and is based directly on content from the associated podcast interview. While it has been reviewed for general accuracy and alignment with Tomorrow’s World Today’s values, minimal edits have been made. The views and information presented may not fully reflect those of Tomorrow’s World Today or its partners.