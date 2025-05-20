Listen to Article

Disney and Formula 1® are teaming up for a high-speed collaboration launching in 2026, bringing Mickey & Friends into the world of racing through global experiences, content, and merchandise. This unique partnership unites two entertainment powerhouses to captivate a new generation of fans with creativity, innovation, and fun.

Formula 1® and Disney have announced an exciting new collaboration with Mickey & Friends that will begin in 2026.

Disney’s Mickey Mouse is one of the most beloved and recognizable characters of all time, and now fans can look forward to seeing Mickey & Friends in the high-speed world of Formula 1 through experiences, content, and merchandise around the globe.

The new relationship is turbocharged by the two brands’ shared affinity for creativity, entertainment, and innovation, to bring fans together around the globe through unforgettable and one-of-a-kind experiences. More information will be shared on the activity in the coming months.

Tasia Filippatos , Disney Consumer Products President, said:

“As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love. This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike.”

Emily Prazer , Chief Commercial Officer, Formula 1, said:

“Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa. It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide. It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond.”

In recent years Formula 1 has seen a huge surge in growth with younger fans and data shows that more than four million children aged 8-12 now actively follow the sport across the EU and US, while 54% of followers on TikTok and 40% on Instagram are now under 25 years old.

Additional details will be shared in the coming months on how fans can join Mickey & Friends on their Formula 1 adventure. Follow @mickeymouse and @f1 on social media to keep up to date on how the iconic characters are going to be living life in the fast lane in 2026!

