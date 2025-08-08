This month’s full moon will be visible Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

August’s full moon, also called the sturgeon moon, will reach its peak illumination this weekend. According to EarthSky, it will be visible Friday night into the early hours of Saturday.

The crest of the August full moon falls at 7:55 UTC (2:55 a.m. CDT) on August 9. This means those of us located in the Americas will experience the full moon overnight on August 8-9.

The Moon will rise in the east in the evening hours on August 8 and will be highest in the sky at midnight. It will set in the west at sunrise on August 9.

“The good thing about the full moon is that even if you’re in a big city with a lot of city lights, you can really appreciate the full moon,” Kelsey Young, the lead for the lunar science objectives of NASA’s Artemis II mission, stated to CNN.

According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, this month’s full moon is called a sturgeon moon because it marks the peak time of year for catching sturgeon fish. Young advises eager stargazers to ensure they’re away from the glow of the city for the best possible view.

“Even at a much more reasonable time of night, you can peek outside and see the full moon, especially if you’re away from ambient light,” she added.

The full moon will be located in front of one of two constellations, depending on the time: Capricornus, the Sea Goat, and Aquarius, the Water Carrier.

In addition to the full moon, there are three meteor showers within close proximity of one another: the Southern Delta Aquariids, the Alpha Capricornids, and the Perseids. Whereas the Aquariid and Capricornid showers reached their peaks last week, the Perseid shower will reach its peak next week. Though the brightness of the Moon may obscure the meteors, it’s still possible to glimpse some this weekend.