NASA has awarded EFC Gases & Advanced Materials a five-year contract to support the agency’s xenon gas reprocessing efforts. The contract, valued at up to $5 million, involves the shipping, handling, and precision processing of 500,000 liters of recovered xenon gas used in space and propulsion research. This achievement highlights EFC’s expertise in rare gas recovery and solidifies its role as a trusted partner in both government and commercial aerospace initiatives.

HATFIELD, Pa., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EFC Gases & Advanced Materials, a recognized leader in high-purity rare gas technologies, has been awarded a five-year contract by NASA to support the agency’s xenon gas reprocessing needs. The contract is valued at up to $5 million over its term. Under this agreement, EFC will provide shipping, handling, and high-precision processing of approximately 500,000 liters of recovered xenon gas mixtures used in advanced space and propulsion research.

“Winning this contract is a testament to our team’s technical excellence, reliability, and commitment to advancing sustainable solutions in rare gas purification,” said Pavel Perlov, CEO of EFC Gases & Advanced Materials. “We are honored to support NASA’s mission and contribute to the reusability and cost-efficiency of critical noble gas resources.”

The work will be supported by EFC’s Rare Gas Center of Excellence™ —a specialized facility in Hatfield, PA, dedicated to the purification, recovery, and recycling of xenon, krypton, and other noble gases. This center brings together proprietary technologies and analytical capabilities to meet the stringent quality standards demanded by aerospace and semiconductor customers.

This award underscores EFC’s position as a trusted partner to government and commercial aerospace programs and builds on its longstanding expertise in rare gas recovery and purification.

For more information about EFC’s capabilities in rare gas management and reprocessing, visit www.efcgases.com

