The Australian Space Agency confirmed that a large chunk of a mysterious object suspected to be space debris was found in a remote part of a desert.

According to a report from Sky News, the object was found on a remote access road by workers from a nearby mine. Local authorities reportedly do not think the debris poses any threat to public safety.

Space Debris Discovery

Located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, it’s currently unclear what the object is and where it came from. According to officials, the object is likely a spent rocket part.

“The debris is likely a propellant tank or pressure vessel from a space launch vehicle,” the Australian Space Agency wrote in a post on X.

Private space companies and government space agencies often let decommissioned rocket parts and satellites burn up in the atmosphere as a means of disposing of them. Though pieces can sometimes survive atmospheric re-entry, it’s rare for space debris to fall over land, particularly densely populated areas.

Tens of thousands of pieces of space junk and millions of smaller orbital debris are littering low Earth orbit, the area where many GPS satellites and telecommunications orbit the planet. Floating through space at up to 18,000 mph, this debris threatens active spacecraft and poses a threat to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Experts have been attempting to address the issue of space debris over the past few years. Though the agency didn’t provide details regarding the object’s size or weight, it wrote that it’s working with local authorities and other space agencies to determine “the exact nature of the debris and its origin.”

The Australian Space Agency said on X that it “is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation and continues to highlight this on the international stage.”