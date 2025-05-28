Listen to Article

The world’s first humanoid robot fighting competition occurred on May 25th, and a model named “AI Strategist” was declared the winner. The competition showcased advances in robotic agility and capabilities in combat situations.

Humanoid Robot Boxing

Developed by Unitree Robotics, the event included intense matches in which humanoid robots replicated human fighting techniques. The robot displayed technological advances in battery endurance, full-body coordination, and combat skills.

Each combat session consisted of three rounds lasting two minutes. According to CGTN, points were awarded based on strikes, with 1 point awarded for arm hits, 3 points for leg strikes, and penalties for knockdowns or failure to recover within 8 seconds.

The robots were controlled by four teams of human operators, according to the Global Times. The participating robots reportedly faced extensive training to prepare for combat.

Developers preparing their bots for the competition focused on self-balancing abilities and precision movements. In addition to designing formidable humanoids, the event also required precise operator control and rapid strategy planning in order to quickly respond to opponents’ movements.

The competition also functioned as a means of evaluating remote-controlled robots for potential uses in the field or combat situations.

In its first match, “AI Strategist” faced off against “Silk Artisan.” Though “Silk Artisan” took the lead at first, the match ended in favor of “AI Strategist” after it landed a knee strike and knocked down its opponent. This brought “AI Strategist” to the champion match against “Energy Guardian”, where it secured the victory in a live-streamed event.

According to CGTN, “The series aims to spotlight regional robotics industries and promote the integration of science, culture and tourism. Designed to be both educational and entertaining, it showcases cutting-edge robot technology in a thematic and visually engaging format.”

The event was live-streamed, and the winner reportedly delivered strategic moves and powerful punches. It’s also one of a larger series of events called the CMG World Robot Competition Series, which will also host robot basketball and football events.