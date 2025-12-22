Listen to Article

General-purpose robotics company LimX Dynamics recently unveiled its TRON 2 multiform embodied robot. Featured in a YouTube video published by the firm, the robot performed various tasks to showcase its skills.

LimX’s Tron 2 Robot

The robot is equipped with interchangeable limbs that can be swapped out for different tasks. The device is catered to developers, researchers, or industrial users working on mobility, manipulation, or AI-driven robotics applications.

The biped offers modular hardware that eliminates the need to maintain multiple robot platforms. Open APIS and standardized interfaces also help with development, shortening the path from research to real-world deployment.

With embodied AI experimentation and applied robotics research, the bot is more accessible as it’s lower-priced and compatible with vision-language-action foundation models.

TRON 2 is designed with three primary modular configurations: the dual-arm system (a stationary or stand-mounted setup), the bipedal configuration (leg modules and visual input used for tasks), and the wheeled-leg configuration (wheels used for faster, all-terrain mobility and higher payloads).

The platform can be retooled into humanoid or quadruped forms, allowing it to be adaptable to a wide range of tasks. The device can handle objects delicately, lift heavy loads, and navigate complex and uneven terrain.

The robot’s arms feature a human-like 7 DoF (Degree of Freedom) design with a 0.7m reach, enabling a wide operational workspace. The system is equipped with anthropomorphic spherical wrists that allow for high-precision manipulation in tight or constrained environments.

Each arm can handle loads of up to 22 pounds (10 kg), with a maximum payload capacity of 132 pounds (60 kg). Compatible with leading VLA foundation models, including Pi 0.5 and ACT, it supports a variety of common household tasks, such as food preparation and tabletop cleaning.

TRON 2’s bipedal configuration improves balance, motion control, and obstacle avoidance, allowing the robot to detect and climb stairs with stability. TRON 2 starts at $7,000 (base) and ranges from $20,000 to $25,000 for the EDU kit. Pre-orders for TRON 2 are now live on the company’s official website.