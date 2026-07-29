Lightbridge Corporation and Quadrant Nuclear Industries (QNI) recently announced a new partnership to help power the future of clean energy. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on a long-term supply of a special nuclear fuel called HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium).

To build next-generation nuclear technology, companies need a reliable place to get fuel in the U.S. This agreement is a starting point for building a stronger domestic supply chain and supporting energy security.

Advanced Nuclear Fuel Production

QNI is working with the U.S. Department of Energy to build a new site called the Vanguard facility at the Idaho National Laboratory. Once it is running at full capacity, this plant is designed to produce up to 18 metric tons of HALEU every year. This can help supply both commercial and government advanced reactors.

Moving forward, Lightbridge and QNI want to map out the technical requirements, regulations, and logistics of moving the fuel. However, the current agreement is non-binding. They haven’t locked in any prices or exact quantities just yet. Any binding terms will have to wait for further negotiation.

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A Necessary Step

Both companies see this as a necessary step for U.S. energy security and decarbonization. Seth Grae, Chairman and CEO of Lightbridge Corporation, explained their perspective.

“We are pleased to establish this Memorandum of Understanding with QNI as we continue advancing the commercialization of Lightbridge Fuel,” Grae said. “As we progress in the development and regulatory licensing of Lightbridge Fuel, it is critical that we begin solidifying a reliable domestic supply of HALEU.”

Dee Mewbourne, CEO of QNI, shared a similar view on the importance of local production.

“Developing a secure, U.S.-based source of HALEU is essential to enabling the next generation of nuclear energy,” said Mewbourne. “Our cooperation with Lightbridge reflects the growing alignment between advanced fuel innovation and domestic fuel production. Through this collaboration, we aim to establish a framework for a long-term offtake arrangement that supports commercialization of Lightbridge’s advanced fuel technology while strengthening the domestic nuclear fuel ecosystem.”