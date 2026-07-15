When you stand at the base of a massive mountain, you feel incredibly small. Your daily worries, like a long to-do list, suddenly seem tiny compared to millions of tons of solid rock. This change in how we see things is not just a nice feeling. It is a proven psychological tool that can help us tackle our biggest, most intimidating projects.

The Science of Feeling Small

Psychologists at the University of California, Berkeley, have spent years studying a specific emotion called awe. Awe is what you feel when you encounter something so vast that it forces you to rethink your place in the world. Staring at the grand peaks of the Rockies or the Alps is a classic trigger for this emotion.

When we feel awe, our brains change how they process information. Brain scans show that awe quiets the area of our brain responsible for self-focused thought. It shrinks our ego. When your ego gets out of the way, your brain stops panicking about small details. Instead, you gain mental clarity and see the big picture. For an innovator stuck on a massive project, this shift is exactly what is needed to find a new path forward.

One Step at a Time

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Mountains also teach us a lesson about production and execution. Nobody looks at Mount Everest and expects to jump to the top. Climbers break the massive mountain down into smaller stages, like moving from Base Camp to Camp One.

Innovators use this exact same logic. Whether you are building a new solar grid or designing a complex piece of software, a huge project can feel like a mountain you cannot climb. But mapping technologies and modern project management styles borrow directly from mountaineering. By focusing only on the next few feet of the trail in front of you, you keep moving forward without getting overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the final goal.

Getting Above the Fog

There is a literal benefit to elevation, too. When you physically climb higher, you get above the low-lying fog and tree lines. You can see how roads connect, where rivers bend, and how the whole landscape fits together.

The next time you feel completely overwhelmed by a project, take a break and look up. If you cannot get to a real mountain, even looking at footage of vast landscapes can trigger that same sense of awe. Nature has spent millions of years building these massive structures. We can use them as mentors to remind us that any peak can be climbed, as long as we keep our perspective and take it one step at a time.