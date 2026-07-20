If you are looking for a location that represents an alien planet, you should visit Goblin Valley. It is located in a remote area of the Utah desert. Thousands of mushroom-shaped rocks populate this valley. These rocks are referred to as hoodoos by most people who visit the area, as they look like a crowd of goblins with deformities. This is one of the most visual spots in the country.

Carved By Wind And Water

The valley is composed of a type of sandstone called Entrada Sandstone. This sandstone was deposited 170 million years ago, when the area was a flat plain adjacent to a sea. The sandstone at the bottom of the valley is softer than the sandstone on top of the valley.

Over the millions of years the area has existed, the wind and rain have worn away at the base of the sandstone much more quickly than at the top. This has left behind thousands of sandstone pillars in the desert. The earth has slowly carved these statues into existence.

Walking Through The Maze

Advertisement

Most parks in the country force visitors to remain on the trail. Goblin Valley, however, is a bit different. Visitors are permitted to wander through the area and walk on the land between the rocks. Not only can people walk up to the hoodoos, but they can also walk around the rocks and examine the sandstone layers.

Some of the hoodoos reach only a few feet into the valley, while others stand tall over visitors. Because the park permits people to wander freely, it is easy to get lost in the area when visitors walk into the middle of the rock formation.

A Hollywood Favorite

Because of the alien-like appearance of the hoodoos, film producers have featured this location in several movies. Fans of the mock science fiction comedy Galaxy Quest might recognize Goblin Valley. For the scene in which the characters encountered an alien monster, filmmakers used Goblin Valley for its rock formations. They did not have to build the set needed for the scene.

When filmmakers visit the location, they must be considerate of the rock formations. Like the other natural landmarks in the area, the hoodoos have taken millions of years to form. Any interference from humans would destroy these formations within seconds. Visitors should admire them and walk around them, but should not touch or push them.