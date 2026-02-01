A little slice of Europe sits in the mountains of Colorado.

Almost every natural landscape is represented in the United States. Whether it’s mountain ranges, deserts, tropics, or wetlands, the U.S. has a lot to offer. In Colorado, the mountain ranges are vast. Additionally, the state has a little slice of Europe. Ouray, CO, is known as the Switzerland of the United States.

In this small mountain town, the natural views are far from limited.

Ouray, Colorado, the Switzerland of the U.S.

Ouray, Colorado, is famous for its alpine scenery, natural hot springs, and ice climbing. However, when it was first established in 1876, it was a booming mining town. Today, it is a thriving tourist and outdoor recreation destination.

This historic town got its nickname because of its beautiful snow-capped alpine scenery that closely resembles the Swiss Alps.

In addition to the beautiful mountain scenery, Ouray offers natural hot springs, which have since been transformed into a sulfur-free swimming facility.

That’s the beauty of the United States: it truly offers a variety of natural settings. Take Ouray, Colorado, for example; it’s a taste of Switzerland without even leaving the country.