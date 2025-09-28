U.S. national parks span across the country and these are the top spots during the fall season.

Fall is a wonderful time of year, with crisp air and stunning colors. Nature knows how to put on a show in autumn. U.S. national parks are prime locations to enjoy the fall foliage. While it’s difficult to choose from the 60+ national parks, we narrowed our list down to five that offer breathtaking fall views.

New River Gorge National Park

New River Gorge National Park is one of the most recent parks that earned national designation. In our opinion, it’s one of the most underrated out of the parks. Tucked in the mountains of West Virginia, it offers unbelievable views of the fall foliage. The best time to get a glimpse of the colorful leaves is mid-October.

Grandview at New River Gorge is one of the best locations to enjoy the fall foliage. Its name says it all—it is truly a grand view. The scenic spot is popular for hiking, picnicking, and sightseeing.

Voyageurs National Park

Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota displays bright yellow, rust, and gold leaves. Fall is a beautiful time of year to visit Voyageurs, but visitors should be aware of some pros and cons. First, if you like to avoid crowds, this is the time to do it. The national park sees fewer visitors during the autumn. However, that is due to the cooler temperatures. Minnesota’s fall season varies, and sometimes it’s very short. The average high in October is only 52, with the average low dropping to 31.

While fall lovers must deal with cooler temperatures and multiple layers of clothes, the stunning fall landscape will not disappoint.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio is another underrated spot. The park offers almost endless locations to capture the full fall foliage. According to the National Park Service, Cuyahoga Valley sees a dramatic crowd increase in October. However, the NPS offers tips such as exploring on a weekday, either early in the morning or later in the day.

The NPS also provides a guide to finding the best spots throughout October. Walking the inner loop of the Oak Hill Trail in early October is great for admiring the reds, yellows, and oranges. In mid-October, visitors can see the full spectrum of fall at Brandywine Falls. For late October, visitors should head over to the Ledges area trails to see the late-turning oaks and the yellow leaves of hazelnut.

Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park in Maine is a leaf peeper’s dream. Visitors can pair fall foliage with several activities, including hiking, biking, and paddling. It’s rightfully nicknamed the “Crown Jewel of the North Atlantic Coast.” It has a beautiful fall landscape and a relaxing coastal feel.

Visitors are recommended to plan a trip in mid-October to experience the vibrant fall canvas. Around this time, the peak red and yellow colors are available. However, fall foliage is a popular activity in Acadia, so plan for some large crowds.

Great Smoky Mountains

Finally, the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee round out our list. Peak fall foliage is tough to predict in the mountains because the leaves change colors at different times at different elevations. According to the NPS, fall colors develop above 4,000 feet from early to mid-October. Between mid-October and early November, lower elevation trees will start to shine with vibrant fall colors. These beautiful colors come from sugar maple, scarlet oak, sweetgum, red maple, and hickory trees.