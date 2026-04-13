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When people think of Illinois, they usually think of two things: the Chicago skyline or endless fields of soybeans. But if you head all the way south to the Shawnee National Forest, you’ll find a place that looks like it belongs on another planet. It’s called Garden of the Gods, and it’s home to some of the most impressive natural structures in the Midwest.
A Masterpiece of Erosion
While the rest of Illinois was being flattened by massive glaciers thousands of years ago, this specific area stayed untouched. Because the ice never reached this far south, the wind and rain had millions of years to sculpt the sandstone into wild, smooth shapes.
The most famous spot is Camel Rock. It’s a massive formation that looks exactly like a camel sitting in the desert. You’ll also find rocks that look like tables, anvils, and mushrooms. These aren’t just cool to look at; they offer a direct view of Earth’s history. You can actually see the layers of sediment stacked on top of each other, showing how the land was built up over 300 million years.
Natural Innovation
At Tomorrow’s World Today, we focus on how things are created and how they evolve. Garden of the Gods is a great reminder that the best designs often happen without human help. The “Liesegang bands” you see in the rock—those colorful, wavy lines of iron oxide—are a perfect example of natural chemistry at work. They look like modern art, but they were formed by minerals moving through wet rock long before humans were around to paint with a brush.
And then there’s the height. When you stand on the Observation Trail, you’re looking out over miles of forest from high up on the bluffs. It’s a perspective you just don’t get anywhere else in Illinois.
Finding Inspiration in the Quiet
It’s easy to get caught up in the fast pace of new technology and constant innovation. But places like this show us the value of the “slow build.” The formations here didn’t happen overnight; they are the result of patience and persistence.
Walking through these giant rocks makes you realize that sometimes, to move forward and create something new, you have to look back at how the world built itself. It’s a place that clears your head and helps you see the “big picture.” Whether you’re an engineer, an artist, or just someone who needs a break, the view from the top of the Garden is enough to spark a new idea.