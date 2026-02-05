From base to peak, Mauna Kea is the world’s tallest mountains and features breathtaking views of the night sky.

Mauna Kea is one of the best places to escape the world for a while and just sit and admire the stars. At the peak of Mauna Kea, you are sitting at 13,000 feet above sea level. However, if you measure Mauna Kea from its base deep below the water to its summit, it is 33,000 feet in total height. This makes it the tallest mountain from base to peak.

Mauna Kea’s Sunset View

The sunset view from Mauna Kea’s peak is breathtaking. However, once the sun goes down, the stars make their grand entrance. At the mountain’s summit is the world’s largest observatory, with over a dozen massive telescopes operated by 12 different countries.

Beautiful views of the Milky Way will surely inspire the curious mind. The reason you can see the Milky Way and the billions of stars that dance around it so clearly is because of the mountain’s dry, clear, and stable atmosphere.

Moreover, it is deeply sacred. It is considered a piko (center) of Hawaii Island and a home to deities. Additionally, it is a dormant volcano that last erupted around 4,500 years ago. The mountain also hosts a wide range of ecosystems, from tropical forests at the base to alpine tundra at the summit.

Hawaii remains one of the most beautiful states in the U.S. Its vastness and exclusivity make it a tourist’s dream. However, the stunning views that surround the state, like the beautiful night skies at the top of Mauna Kea, make it a prime destination for inspired individuals.