Nature-focused livestreams have captured the attention of millions across the globe, from the nightly exodus of bats at San Antonio’s Bracken Cave to the Playful pandas at the Smithsonian National Zoo. Their popularity continues to grow, and new research has discovered that these streams of the natural world are more than just entertainment. Scientists believe they are a powerful tool for human connection.

Nature Livestreams Growing Community

Researchers from UT Arlington and the University of Mississippi highlight the surprising social benefits of these platforms. “These streams are offering more than passive entertainment,” researchers said. “They’re helping people reconnect with nature and form new online communities bonded by shared awe and appreciation.”

According to the researchers, the sense of anticipation viewers tend to feel is a key component of the connection. “People will sit and watch a screen with nothing happening just to catch a glimpse of a hummingbird, because they know it could happen at any moment,” said UT Arlington social work Professor Rebecca Mauldin.

She explains that the shared anticipation leads to natural conversations when those moments happen in real time. In addition, she says they extend beyond the immediate event.

“People connect with the material. And it helps them reflect on their own lives—family memories, vacations, sibling stories—just from watching something happening 1,000 miles away,” Mauldin said. “That’s really heartening, and I’m hopeful we can keep building on it.”

The study also points to significant mental health and social benefits of nature live streams, specifically for populations that have limited access to the outdoors. For example, imagine someone living in a big city or urban environment. Prior studies have shown that even indirect or virtual contact with nature could improve someone’s mental health and social well-being.

We already know direct experiences in nature are good for us,” researchers said. “Now we’re seeing that livestreams can offer some of those same benefits, and they’re accessible to anyone with a screen.”

The study suggests that even in a digital world, a simple live stream could lead to a community of fellow watchers.